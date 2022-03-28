Search and Rescue Robots Market: Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Mon, 28 Mar 2022 23:06:04 / Comserve Inc. / -- The search and rescue robots market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 20% during the forecast period.



- According to World Risk Report 2019, disaster risk hotspot regions in 2019 are found across the Oceania, Southeast Asia, Central America, and West and Central Africa. The African continent has the highest danger of societal vulnerability, followed by Asia and America.

- The Search and Rescue Robots is the modern tool for rescuers to easily find the victims inside damaged buildings, collect disaster data, detect dangerous materials and operate in hazardous situations, and provide first aid kits.

- In the future, robots and drones for search and rescue could be cheaper, smaller, smarter, and more versatile. As the inclusion of Artificial Intelligence in robotics makes it easier to automate the process of finding victims and sources of danger. In the near term, the robots may autonomously patrol the water or air without any human involvement.

- Substantial investments in the robots, software, and its components, to innovate and develop new drones that are more robust and agile to be deployed in the harsh conditions, have been the primary technology trends impacting the market, globally.

Key Market Trends



Advancements in Search and Rescue Robots is Driving the Market



Robots play a crucial part in the applications where there is a risk of life, as these robots can easily reach to the spot where humans rescuers find difficult, they can be applied in the operations where the environments are not so suitable for human rescuers, and they can be deployed for longer hours without any break. Robots are also used to collect the information to start the operation of rescuing by assessing the situation and location as by locating the trapped people, the rescue teams can concentrate their efforts on areas where victims have been identified.



Time is the key when lives are on the stake as every minute of the victim oscillate between life and death, these robots are developed to reach quickly and reduce the duration of these missions. For instance, the Hydronalix EMILY, a remote-controlled robotic rescue boat that can rescue peoples in distress when they are drowning. It has the capacity for five to eight people to hang on till they are towed back to safety.

As these robots provide huge advantages over humans but contrary they come with various drawbacks, mainly the rescuers hesitate from adopting these technologies as they are not yet considered reliable enough. Similarly, the integrated and centrally organized robot teams can be good for researchers, but the rescuers generally prefer individual systems that can easily be deployed independently.



Asia Pacific is Projected to highest growth in the Market



In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest pace as the major countries in the region are increasing their investment in robotics and trying to become the hub of robotics in the world. As this sector is developing at a high rate in all economies in the region as there is vast potential for growth in the market studied.



In 2019, the Chinese government invested USD 577 million for the development of intelligent robots, as part of the Made in China 2025 plan. The country has set some ambitious goals for transforming itself into a global powerhouse for robot manufacturing which includes developing three to five globally competitive robot manufacturers, forming eight to ten industrial clusters, and achieving 45% of domestic market share for China's high-end robots.



Similarly, in Japan, the robotics-related budget for 2019 was USD 351 million, along with that the New Robot Strategy of Japan is designed to highlight Japan as the robot innovation hub in the world. Whereas in South Korea robotics-related budget in 2020 is USD 126 million, the country's Intelligent Robot Development and Supply Promotion Act promotes local production of key robotics components and robotic software.



Competitive Landscape



The search and rescue robot market is highly fragmented, with several major players accounting for significant amounts of shares in the market along with new startups entering into the market. Some of the prominent companies in the search and rescue robot market are Thales Group, Kongsberg Gruppen, Elbit System Ltd., and Northrup Grumman Corporation. Companies are investing heavily in research and development for the innovation of new and advanced products and technologies that may be used in different applications of robots. For instance, in 2019, The University of Manchester worked on a project with partners from four European countries to improve detection under debris after a disaster in which they developed chemical sensors that can be mounted on worm robots that can enter through any small crack in debris, and send a signal to rescuer if any live person is detected.



