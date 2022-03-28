North America Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market: Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Mon, 28 Mar 2022 22:50:39 / Comserve Inc. / -- The North America homeland security and emergency management market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 2.5% during the forecast period.



The increasing procurements of enhanced security systems for intercepting the threat of terrorist attacks have been acting as a growth generating factor for homeland security and emergency management market and this trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period.

The countries have been investing heavily in the incorporation of advanced technology equipment to protect their land, air, and sea borders. This is expected to bolster the growth of the market in the coming years.

The recent cyberattacks in the US and Canada has driven the countries to strengthen their cybersecurity protocols to protect the critical IT infrastructure of government and private sector organizations.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Investments for Protection Against Terrorism

With the increasing access to weapons of mass destruction (WMD), the threat of terrorism in the world is increasing. To safeguard against such threats, both the US and Canada are investing in the procurement of advanced technologies to prevent a security breach. In 2019, the US government granted about USD 2.5 billion through 2,785 preparedness grants to prevent, prepare, protect, and respond to terrorism. Similarly, in the FY2021 budget for the DHS, the government requested an allocation of more than USD 20 million towards the Targeted Violence Terrorism Prevention Initiative (TVTP) and approximately USD 80 million towards developing capabilities to safeguard its interests against bioterrorism. Furthermore, the easy availability of dangerous explosive materials has led to the enforcement of stringent regulations to regulate and monitor the sales of hazardous chemicals that can be used to develop CBRNe weapons. For instance, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has recognized the use of ammonium nitrate in crafting explosives as a potential security threat that needed to be monitored for ensuring national safety. Hence, it formulated the Ammonium Nitrate Security Program (ANSP) to regulate the sale and transfer of ammonium nitrate from a manufacturing facility for the prevention of misappropriate use of the chemical in acts of terrorism. Due to such factors, the growth in investments to counter CBRNe threats is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.



United States holds highest Share in 2019



The United States is a global leader in terms of budget allocation for homeland security and emergency rescue. In 2020, the budget allocation for the DHS witnessed an 18.91% YoY to reach USD 88.41 million. The DHS aims to further strengthen its law enforcement and emergency management. The US government also plans to increase its spending on Transportation Security Administration, US Coast Guard, and US Secret Service by more than 10% in FY 2021 compared to the previous fiscal year. The investments include USD 28.9 million for the procurement and installation of an additional 30 full-size computed technology (CT) units for the Checkpoint Property Screening System (CPSS) program. Such robust investments to the procurement of technologically advanced products for public safety. Such developments are envisioned to drive the market in focus in the US during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players in North America homeland security and emergency management market are Northrop Grumman Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd, General Dynamics Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation and Leidos Holdings, Inc. Long term associations are generally favored between the market players and the procuring end-user agencies due to the high technological expertise required for the design and development of such systems. For instance, in February 2018, Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM) awarded USD 95 million contract to Northrop Grumman Corporation to develop increments one and two of the Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology (HART) system over a period of 42 months. Furthermore, companies are investing significantly toward the development of new technologies to cater to the diverse requirements of the government agencies. Raytheon has invested over USD 3.5 billion in the past few years to enhance its cybersecurity capabilities to support the requirements of DHS. Such investments are envisioned to help the companies enhance their presence in the North America region.

