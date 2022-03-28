Airborne Situational Awareness Systems Market: Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends and Comprehensive Research Study and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Mon, 28 Mar 2022 22:30:35 / Comserve Inc. / -- The airborne situational awareness systems market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of more than 5% during the forecast period 2022-2031.



- The rise in terrorism, tensions between countries, illicit trade, border skirmishes, highly advanced anti-aircraft missile systems, electronic warfare etc. are propelling the military spending by governments to increase the air superiority of their existing air force fleet for combat, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations. This factor is propelling the demand for airborne situational awareness systems across the world.

- The development in stealth technology and ongoing stealth fighter development programs such as Future Combat Air System (Future Combat Air System), Tempest Fighter Jet, Joint Strike Fighter program etc. will attribute to growth in demand of advanced optronic systems, sensors and radars, etc, which in turn would drive the growth of situational awareness market for aerial platforms.

- Integration of advanced technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence is expected to enhance threat detection capabilities, thereby improving the efficiency of the of airborne situational awareness systems. The automated systems will help in reducing the life threat for pilots while on wide-area reconnaissance and combat operations.

Key Market Trends



Sensor Segment is Expected to Grow with Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period



The rise in the demand for electronic warfare equipment and systems and wide are surveillance and reconnaissance is propelling the growth for sensor-based radar and imaging systems. The increasing use of sophisticated MANPADs and ground-based air defence systems are increasing the risks for airborne assets and this factor is driving the demand for situational awareness systems on drones, fighter and transport aircraft. In October 2019, United States Air Force announced an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract of worth USD 60 million to Terma to manufacture and install 3-D audio situational awareness systems on A-10 aircraft. The contract is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024. Similarly, in March 2020, United States Navy announced an order worth USD 112 million to Boeing for development of 16 infrared searches and track (IRST) sensors for F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft, which will enhance the detect, track, and attack capabilities of the aircraft. Such investments into the development of advanced sensors are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Region will Witness Highest Growth During the Forecast Period



The countries in Asia-Pacific such as China, India, South Korea, Japan, etc. are increasing their military expenditure to develop and acquire new-generation military fighter with advanced electronic warfare and situational awareness capabilities. The growth in geopolitical tensions and violation of maritime and aerial borders are further fuelling the demand for integration of new situational awareness systems in the region. With the growing emphasis on local manufacturing, the state-owned companies are developing new aircraft integrated with advanced situational awareness systems to support their respective armed forces. For instance, the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) tested the KJ-500 early warning aircraft and the L-15 advanced training and light combat jet in February 2020. According to the company, KJ-500 AEW&C aircraft has a phased-array radar that can track about 100 targets simultaneously. The development and procurement of such advanced systems are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market in the region.

Competitive Landscape



The Airborne Situational Awareness Systems Market is fragmented with players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Saab AB, Elbit Systems Limited etc. dominating the market. The manufacturers of airborne situational awareness solutions are heavily investing in the research and development to integrate technologies such as augmented reality in display systems and aircraft computers. For instance, in April 2020, Saab completed the first air trials of new X-band Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA). This new radar was designed for fighter aircraft and can be integrated on a variety of platforms. Such develops are anticipated to help the companies to further increase the share in the market and enhance presence in the region.



