One of the Best Feel Good Action and Adventure Books to Read in 2022: Fireball Teen Superhero by Rose Roach

In Fireball Teen Superhero, Levi buys an ancient, sacred book that will forever change his life. Upon opening it, golden rays immediately stream out and encompass his entire body. His physique changes from scrawny to brawny, but he keeps the transformation secret as he does not know how to react.

That is until one day a gunman shows up at his school. Levi transforms into Fireball and knocks out the gunman. Rather than becoming a celebrated hero, he is marked as a national security threat and held at the same lab where his father had worked. Levi's father was the head scientist at the NACA (formerly NASA) research lab, where he suddenly died from a mysterious explosion years earlier.

Will Levi be able to escape with the help of his late father's best friend at NACA?

Early reviewers have consistently mentioned that the book is inspiring for their young ones, just like how superhero tales inspire us to do better in our daily lives. This is particularly true in modern society when social media tempts us with various material desires. Our young people need to be inspired to deal with various challenges and do good for the society. And Fireball Teen Superhero does just that.

Quoted directly from a satisfied customer on Amazon: "This book! A must buy for the young boy or girl in your life. Levi is such an easy character to relate to. He will inspire the superhero in your youngster. I loved this book and am buying it for my grandchildren. Let the series begin!"

Rose Roach spent most of her life living near Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, watching missiles blast into the skies. Her father was an engineer with the Apollo space program for NASA. Rose was a licensed clinical social worker in private practice for many years, though now retired. Sue Sundstrom's 5 Day Write Now Challenge on Facebook is the dynamic teaching that motivated Rose to complete one of her many unfinished manuscripts. With the help of her husband, Tim, Fireball Teen Superhero was born.







