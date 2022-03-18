Express Orders and Dining Alliance Announce $1 Food Delivery for More Than 65,000 Restaurants in Their Network



3i Tech Works, Inc. a Boca Raton, Florida-based corporation, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Dining Alliance, the leading data and technology company in the foodservice industry, beginning March 18, 2022. The company's Express Orders restaurant solution will start offering delivery services to more than 65,000 Dining Alliance members and other restaurants in the U.S. through a network of Delivery Service Providers.

This solution will offer substantial savings to restaurants that subscribe to the service. Member restaurants will pay a $1 fee for access to the delivery network. By using this network, restaurants establish and maintain the relationship with their customers. This allows them to capture more money from delivery orders and keep their most important asset - their customers' information - in a secure database for digital and SMS marketing.

"This new partnership allows Dining Alliance to extend our reach and fulfill our mission of helping independent restaurants succeed," says Dining Alliance President Tina Davie Donahue. "Dining Alliance members can now unlock a vast potential of savings on a network of delivery service providers."

The 3i Tech Works delivery partnership gives the restaurants instant revenue and is a source of money for the restaurants who have their own drivers by "pooling" the drivers to service other customers when not needed by their restaurant.

In conjunction with the Express Orders "We Deliver" tagline, we are launching a campaign to announce the Express Orders Voice (XOV) system. The XOV system eliminates the need for a restaurant's staff member to have to answer the phone so they can focus on assisting on-site customers. Using XO Voice is like adding a FREE Staff member. It allows restaurants to handle multiple simultaneous voice orders and captures them directly onto a tablet, no lost orders. The restaurant then responds to those orders via text, saving time on interactive conversations with customers who are familiar with the menu and know what they want.

Dining Alliance empowers independent restaurants across the country with data and analytics to improve their purchasing, reduce their costs, and increase their profitability. We collect and organize purchasing data to help restaurants uncover areas for savings, improve the strength of their partnerships and run their businesses more profitably. To learn more, visit www.DiningAlliance.com.

3i Tech Works helps businesses increase revenue and reduce costs by engaging with their customers more effectively and efficiently. Our sophisticated customer engagement platform provides an all-in-one service for connecting and interacting with mobile customers through SMS marketing, loyalty programs, online, automated voice ordering and now deliveries for restaurants. To learn more visit 3itechworks.com. Potential investors please visit: www.startengine.com/3itech

