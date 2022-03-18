Euronin Aims to Transform the European Cryptocurrency Market

Warsaw, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2022) - Digital currency company Euronin plans to change the European crypto space by implementing a system with a simple concept - allow people to use cryptocurrency to pay for their everyday expenses.
Euronin has devised a way to protect sellers from the volatility that causes a major problem with using cryptocurrency as payment for general goods and services. They've developed a legal, tax-compliant framework that is quicker and costs much less than traditional transactions. Buyers will be able to make payments using sellers' QR codes and Euronin will use the Solana network to ensure cheaper and faster transfers.
CEO of Euronin Piotr Zalewski explains, "We have companies in every European country and intend to have accounts in every European bank. That way, we'll always have an account in the same bank as sellers so we can quickly transfer their funds to them at low costs."
Euronin will implement this extraordinary concept in several phases. They've started discussions with banks about the possibility of cooperation to allow for real-time transfers. Next will be the process of fundraising. They have a plan to raise funds without selling their tokens; an IDO and an offer to a private client are included in the plan.
Other phases include building the system to enable hassle-free operations of the Solana blockchain network to include banks and POS, introducing the payment system in various places, physical expansion to build trust, and developing online gateways so that users of online payment platforms will also be able to take advantage of the system.
The Euronin team sees massive potential for growth. Euronin removes the risk of cryptocurrency volatility for sellers because all payment booking is on them. The only currency conversion is from EUR to USD, and the transfer is cheap and fast. There are no banks directly involved to delay the process so information is transferred quickly. They offer support in 27 EU member states in 24 languages.
Backed by a strong team of experts, Euronin aims to pioneer this groundbreaking concept. The plan is to start expansion at the end of the 3rd quarter. Learn more about Euronin and its plans on their website and follow them on Telegram.
Media Contact
Piotr Zalewski, CEO
Pzalewski@euronin.io
https://www.euronin.io/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117295
