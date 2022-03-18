Study Developed by UScasinos Reveals Americans Need to Get More Sleep in 2022



UScasinos.com

UScasinos.com - Gaming review platform for legal online casinos in the US





SAN ĠILJAN, Malta - March 18, 2022 - (

)

Americans aren't getting enough sleep. That's the main finding from researchers at USCasinos, who have analyzed the latest publicly available sleep statistics. Timed to coincide with World Sleep Day on March 18, 2022, researchers partnered with the Richmond Foundation to get further insight into America's sleeping patterns.

According to a 2021 polling from YouGov, 69% of adult respondents aren't getting the CDC-recommended seven hours of sleep per night. Just 29% of adults over 18 years old who were polled are sleeping for a minimum of seven hours per night.

There are wide variations in the amount of sleep American adults get on a state-by-state basis. According to research from Country Health Rankings and Roadmaps, Hawaii (43%) tops the list of states where the most adults aren't getting enough sleep, followed by West Virginia (43%) and Kentucky (42%).

Hawaii tops the US Google searches for good sleep, with West Virginia also coming in the top five. On this finding, West Virginia scored a very high 88 in the past 12 months (on a scale of 1 to 100 search frequency).

Physical inactivity is one of the main reasons for poor sleep, and West Virginia is one of the country's most inactive states, according to County Health Rankings. 28% of West Virginian adults over 20 years old report no leisure-time physical activity compared to a national average of 19%. However, people in Mountain State seem to be the most eager to change their lifestyle in the US in 2022. West Virginia tops the Google keywords search list for physical activity.

Minnesota, Vermont, South Dakota, and Colorado top the list of states where the most people are getting enough sleep.

Andrew Barberi, Manager L&D at the Richmond Foundation, comments on the importance of good sleep: "Whenever we are busy, it is the amount of time to sleep that is cut down. Sleep makes us feel better, but its importance goes beyond just boosting our minds. Adequate sleep is a key part of a healthy lifestyle and can benefit us holistically. Also, maintaining a consistent sleep schedule; keeping the same bedtime schedule on both weekdays and ideally also on weekends would ensure that you keep your circadian rhythm in check."

A lack of sleep doesn't just affect adults. A poll from the Sleep Foundation found that as many as 45% of teenagers were getting less than the minimum 8 hours recommended by the CDC. A YouGov survey found that 70% of millennials had their phone nearby while they slept, either on the bed or directly next to the bed.

Editor's notes: For more information on the study and its sources, read our blog post on healthy sleep or contact Inês Ferreira at ines@kafe.rocks.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: