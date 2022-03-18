ATFL Commends the Biden Administration and Congress for Increasing US Assistance to Lebanon

The American Task Force on Lebanon (ATFL), a leadership organization of Americans of Lebanese descent, commends the Biden Administration and Congress for increasing U.S. assistance to Lebanon.
On Tuesday, March 15, President Joe Biden signed the Fiscal Year 2022 Omnibus Appropriations bill into law, which covers the U.S. government budget from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022, and calls for $1.5 trillion in annual appropriations. The package includes $300 million in baseline Congressional support for Lebanon, including $160 million in security assistance and $112.5 million in economic and humanitarian assistance appropriated by Congress. This bill also includes economic assistance which will benefit deserving students at the American University of Beirut and Lebanese American University.
ATFL continues to strongly support the UN Livelihood Account, which will assist the humanitarian needs of soldiers and their families. President Biden requested $67 million for the Lebanese Armed forces (LAF) and $16.5 million for the Internal Security Forces (ISF) from Congress for this initiative. ATFL is working with Congress to ensure continued support for these vital needs of the security force members and their families.
There are further funding allocations contained in this Omnibus bill, and ATFL will continue to encourage the Biden Administration to draw down additional security and humanitarian assistance to support the LAF and the Lebanese people during these difficult times.
"ATFL has worked closely with the US Congress to ensure that our vital interests in Lebanon are met," said ATFL President Ed Gabriel. "We thank them for their steadfast support of the Lebanese people and are thankful that the U.S. is increasing assistance at this critical time," he added.
###
For additional information, contact steven.howard@atfl.org
or WhatsApp +1 202.603.5789
