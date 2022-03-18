Christian Evangelist and Author E. Michal Gayer's New Audiobook 'Paint Yourself Healed' is an Inspiring Memoir as She Battled With an Incurable, Inoperable Brain Tumor

RALEIGH, N.C. - March 18, 2022 - (

E. Michal Gayer holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Arts degree in Clinical Psychology. She has also pursued studies through Life Bible College and the Shenandoah Bible Institute. She has completed her new audiobook "Paint Yourself Healed: Healed by God of Brain Cancer": a masterful work that answers many of the questions that surround Biblical healing and provides a much sought-after assist to people struggling to receive healing from God.

Michal discusses her work, sharing, "This account takes Biblical understanding beyond the surface of the deep, intimate, personal level where we live." She writes in a clear way that even the most difficult to comprehend spiritual concepts are made meaningful and easy to grasp.

Published by Audiobook Network, author E. Michal Gayer's new audiobook is an inspiring work that fills listeners with hope as they follow along with the author's incredible story. Michal aims to give hope to all listeners, especially those who are suffering from incurable diseases.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Paint Yourself Healed: Healed by God of Brain Cancer" by E. Michal Gayer through Audible, the Apple iTunes Store, or Amazon.

