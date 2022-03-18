HSG Healthcare Consultants to Lead MGMA Webinar on 'Enhancing Health System Performance With Effective Practice Management Dashboards'



HSG's Effective Practice Management Dashboards for Hospitals and Healthcare Systems

HSG's Executive Level Dashboard illustrates productivity and compensation percentiles by provider, actual versus target wRVUs, and more





HSG is pleased to present a webinar for the Medical Group Management Association's (MGMA), "Enhancing Health System Performance with Effective Practice Management Dashboards" slated for Wednesday, March 23, at 1 p.m. ET. This complimentary webinar is open to both members and non-members.

Many challenges have emerged with the growth of physician employment by health systems. Losses on employed physician networks have steadily risen to the point of threatening hospital bottom lines. Hospitals have been willing to invest this money as it brought community access, emergency department coverage, and ensured market viability. Health systems also realize that by building their employed network, they invest in capabilities to improve quality by better coordinating care and managing risk contracts over the long term. Unfortunately, many health systems still lack a sophisticated understanding of the root cause of the losses within their network.

To address these issues, MGMA and HSG have developed a webinar that is eligible for ACMPE, ACHE (live only), PDU (live only), and CEU credit and will also be made available as a recording. The hour-long webinar is designed to help participants discover which key metrics need regular reporting and review within practice management dashboards. It will also address creating physician practice management dashboards that are structured to keep data consistent and provide valuable information for decision-making.

HSG is a national healthcare consulting firm that focuses on supporting health systems in building differentiated health system strategies and strengthening operations so that organizations can understand market opportunities and deliver the right care to their communities. HSG has partnered with MGMA over the past few years as an educational presenter and editorial content provider to "MGMA Connection" Magazine.

"To pinpoint where these losses start, health systems must embrace a data-driven management style," said Davis Creech, Director at HSG. "Data will be the key to successful physician networks in the future, and our webinar will address the best ways to embrace this philosophy."

About HSG

HSG builds high-performing physician networks so health systems can address complex changes with confidence. From boosting market power and financial strength to preparing for value-based care, HSG can help you define your strategy, implement that strategy, and manage your physician network short or long-term. HSG, a Louisville-based, national healthcare consultancy firm, can be reached via their website, LinkedIn, by emailing info@hsgadvisors.com, or by calling (502) 814-1180.

