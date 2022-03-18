Energy Fitness Officially Open in Rockville Centre



Energy Fitness of Rockville Centre

New All-Inclusive Semi-Private Fitness Club Opens in Rockville Centre, NY





ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. - March 18, 2022 - (

)

Energy Fitness, the world's most supportive fitness family, was pleased to officially open its doors on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at its first Nassau County location located in Rockville Centre.

Energy Fitness Rockville Centre is located off Sunrise Highway, just south of Hempstead and 30 miles east of NYC. Energy aims to cultivate healthier lifestyles in this trending suburb with their passion to educate and encourage individuals to live their healthiest lives. While the atmosphere and amenities are upscale, the gym is inviting, unintimidating and well-priced. They also offer free group fitness classes to the community every Saturday.

All new members will receive a special Energy FitKit that includes an additional private Fitness Coaching Session, a MyZone Heartrate Monitor, and edgy Energy swag. They offer all members access to an exclusive Energy Mobile App, rewards, and a custom curated FitPlan. Memberships are month-to-month, with no contracts, and a limited member capacity to preserve their health and safety.

The facility will serve members an unparalleled health and wellness experience with modern architecture, lavish amenities, exquisite finishes and cutting-edge programming. This 9,500-square-foot full-service gym will provide everything you need, including:

State-of-the-Art Spaces for Ryde (Cycling), Flex (Pilates/Barre) & Strong (HIIT)

Cardio Zone, Free Weights and Strength Equipment

Turf Zone & Functional Power Cage

Restoration Room with Massage Chairs & Recovery Equipment

Men's & Women's Locker Rooms with Showers & Saunas

Energy Fitness is a training-oriented facility that includes personal coaching with every membership. When it comes to staying on a great fitness path, they believe that everybody needs a custom M.A.P. (Motivation, Accountability, and Plan) to succeed in living their healthiest life ever. This is why every member receives their own personal fitness and lifestyle coach to meet with at least once every month.

A ribbon-cutting celebration will take place on March 23 at 5:00 p.m. ET where healthy refreshments, free group training classes, giveaways, music and membership discounts will be provided. To learn more about Energy Fitness and their exciting new facility in Nassau County, visit www.energyfitnessRVC.com.

Energy Fitness has been helping Long Islanders improve their health and wellness for over 20 years. Their semi-private luxury gyms encompass the best of a small boutique studio and a large-scale gym. From private one-on-one fitness & lifestyle coaching to signature group fitness classes and a gym floor filled with high-end science-backed equipment, Energy is the premier one-stop shop for anyone looking to improve their health.

Media Contact:

Energy Fitness

Attn: Media Relations

555 North Country Road

Saint James, NY USA

(631) 862-1737

marketing@energyfitness.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: