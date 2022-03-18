SEC Issues Awards Totaling Approximately $3 Million to Three Whistleblowers

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced three awards totaling approximately $3 million to whistleblowers who provided information and assistance in three separate covered actions.
In the first order, the SEC issued an award of approximately $1.5 million to a whistleblower who provided new information that caused the SEC staff to commence an examination and later open a new investigation into potential securities laws violations. The whistleblower also assisted the staff during the course of the investigation.
In the second order, the SEC awarded a whistleblower more than $1 million for providing information that prompted the opening of an investigation. The whistleblower, an insider who also reported concerns internally, provided continuing assistance to the staff, including multiple interviews.
In the third order, the SEC awarded more than $400,000 to a whistleblower whose comprehensive tip led to an investigation, and thereafter provided substantial ongoing cooperation. The whistleblower also raised concerns internally, causing the conduct to cease.
“Whistleblowers are instrumental to the agency’s ability to detect wrongdoing,” said Creola Kelly, Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower. “Each of today’s whistleblowers alerted SEC staff to the securities laws violations and then provided essential assistance that aided the investigation.”
The SEC has awarded approximately $1.2 billion to 254 individuals since issuing its first award in 2012. All payments are made out of an investor protection fund established by Congress that is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators. No money has been taken or withheld from harmed investors to pay whistleblower awards. Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action. Whistleblower awards can range from 10 percent to 30 percent of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.
As set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act, the SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose any information that could reveal a whistleblower’s identity.
For more information about the whistleblower program and how to report a tip, visit www.sec.gov/whistleblower.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.