Stevens Transport Announces Largest Driver Pay Increase in Company's 42-Year History



Clay Aaron, President

Stevens Transport President Clay Aaron announced the Company's largest pay increase in their 42 year history.





Stevens Transport announced that it will be giving their entire driving force the largest and most comprehensive pay increase in the company's 42-year history. Stevens Transport is based in Dallas, TX, and is one of North America's largest and most premier multi-modal, temperature-controlled freight carriers.

"Our Drivers have been performing at an outstanding level for our customers. To show our continued commitment and appreciation, we are proud to announce our third driver pay increase in the last 16 months, with this being our largest pay increase in our history. We will immediately increase the driver pay in our over the road, regional, intermodal, contractor, and dedicated divisions by nearly 15%," said Clay Aaron, President.

The pay increase means that first-year company drivers will earn up to $70,000, experienced drivers in the OTR, dedicated and regional divisions can earn $90,000 or more depending on the region, experience, and the customer they are delivering for, and team drivers in the expedited division will be earning more than $175,000 annually. Independent contractors can gross $250,000 or more annually.

"Everyone in America is aware of the importance of truck drivers and the current pressure on the supply chain. Our record pay increase will help bring more people into the industry and create thousands of high-paying new jobs. We are committed to increasing pay for every driver, including those who are just completing their CDL training programs," said Angela Horowitz, Vice President.

The pay increase went into effect on March 16, 2022. "We have implemented a variety of new driver pay initiatives to include enhanced detention and layover pay as well as new weekly and daily pay incentive programs during the past year. As an organization, we are committed to excellent compensation, state-of-the-art equipment, and new opportunities that create a greater work-life balance for our drivers," added Clay Aaron.

Stevens Transport has been consistently ranked in the top 100 of largest for-hire carriers in the United States and Canada and services the largest Fortune 500 food distributors in the world with a network of operations throughout North America, Canada, and Mexico. Stevens maintains a competitive edge by providing asset-based services through over the road, regional, dedicated, expedited, intermodal, and 3PL competencies. Founded in 1980 by Steven L. Aaron with a fleet of 10 commercial trucks in Dallas, Stevens Transport is still family-owned and operated, and remains debt-free.

About Stevens Transport

Stevens Transport, Inc. is recognized as one of North America's premier multi-modal, temperature-controlled truckload carriers. The specialized nature of time-sensitive truckload shipments gives Stevens Transport a unique advantage in the supply chain marketplace as a logistics leader valued by a wide range of Fortune 500 ® customers. Beyond capacity-driven operations, Stevens Transport injects an unmatched integrity into a corporate business model that reflects more than 40 years of consistent growth and success. To learn more about Stevens, visit www.stevenstransport.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/StevensTransport and Twitter at https://twitter.com/Drive4Stevens.

