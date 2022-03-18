Online Classified Market Business Growth, Demand, Trends, Key Players, And Forecast By 2028

New York, United States, Fri, 18 Mar 2022 10:03:59 / Comserve Inc. / -- Online Classified Market Is Expected To Register A Robust CAGR Of 4% By 2028



The International Telecommunications Union (ITU), in one of its statistics stated that the total number of individuals using the internet around the world grew at a growth rate of 1.93 times to reach a total of 3924 million users in the year 2018 from 2035 million in the year 2010.

Research Nester has released a report titled "Online Classified Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028″ which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter's five force model.

The statistics portray the increasing number of internet users around the globe on the back of advent in mobile technology and the increasing number of smartphone and computer users around the globe. Social media platforms are a part of digital marketing tool and they have significant traffic that runs in millions of visitors every month. Presence of numerous users in the social media network in the modern era to meet the needs of socializing is raising the opportunities for businesses to promote their products in these platforms. Moreover, increasing need of businesses to avail advertisements at an affordable cost to reduce their operational costs and increase business profits, as online classified platforms allow the availability of a large mass of audience along with extensive reach to consumers are some of the factors that are driving the growth of the global online classified market.

The global online classified market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2028. The market is segmented by type into website, mobile, social media, search engine marketing, banner and others. Among these segments, social media ads segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share on account of social media platforms being a platform which provides a lucrative revenue source for individuals and businesses as they can place their ads for better visibility and reach and with the increasing number of social media users around the globe. Moreover, availability to experience both free and premium ad types in social media platforms for businesses is also anticipated to drive the growth of the segment in the global online classified market.

Geographically, the global online classified market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America region, out of which, North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share on account of growing number of internet users in the region along with increasing awareness for online classified advertisements and high adoption rate for innovative technologies amongst businesses in the region.

However, concerns for the numerous fraudulent activities being observed in the recent era added with the rising cases of cybercrime and cyberthreats are some of the factors estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the global online classified market.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global online classified market, which includes profiling of OLX Global B.V., Quikr India Private Limited, Craigslist, Locanto, Mudah.my Sdn. Bhd., Rightmove Group Limited RMV, FINN.no AS, eBay Inc. EBAY, Gumtree.com Limited and Oodle Holdings, LLC.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled "Online Classified Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028″, analyses the overall online classified industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global online classified market in the near future.

