Smile Obsession Dental Acquires Sixth Location in Illinois, Announces Merger of Discover Dental of Woodridge



Smile Obsession Woodridge, IL

Smile Obsession Woodridge, IL





WOODRIDGE, Ill. - March 18, 2022 - (

)

Smile Obsession Dental, a leading dental practice committed to providing high-quality patient care, today announced the acquisition and merger of Discover Dental, making it its sixth new dental practice located in Illinois. Currently, there are five other Smile Obsession Dental locations easily accessible in Glenview, Montgomery, Naperville, Streamwood, and Wheaton. The practice is accepting new patients and offers the latest in dental conveniences, including quick check-ins, online scheduling, paperless billing, and more, making patients' dental experience seamless.

Residents of Woodridge and surrounding neighborhoods of Bolingbrook, Darien, Downers Grove, Lemont, Lisle, Naperville, and Westmont can expect the new location to be renamed from Discover Dental to Smile Obsession Dental of Woodridge. The new location will have the same modern look and feel as the other Smile Obsession Dental locations.

Woodridge Dentist, Dr. Rachel George, will continue as the dentist at Smile Obsession Dental of Woodridge. Dr. George completed her Bachelor of Science in Biology and Bachelor of Arts in Psychology at the Benedictine University of Lisle. She then graduated from the University of Illinois - College of Dentistry in 2005.

"We are thrilled with this new merger in Woodridge, IL. We look forward to furthering our initiative by continuing our mission to support our dentists and their teams to deliver the highest quality dental care and experiences within the communities they serve," said Dr. Rachel George.

Smile Obsession of Woodridge will offer dental services in General Dentistry, Cosmetic Dentistry, Family Dentistry, and Emergency Dentistry, including teeth whitening, cleanings, crowns, dentures, implants, veneers, Invisalign, sealants, fillings, bridges, digital x-rays, orthodontia, root canals, and more. Patients can expect the new location to be in-network with all dental PPO insurance plans, offer CareCredit, Sunbit financing, and the ability to book online through the website https://smileobsession.com/.

About Smile Obsession Dental

Smile Obsession Dental is a general, family, cosmetic, and multi-specialty dental practice servicing Glenview, Montgomery, Naperville, Wheaton, Streamwood, Woodridge, Morton Grove, Northbrook, Park Ridge, Lisle, Aurora, Downers Grove, Lombard, Carol Stream, and other neighborhoods. Founded on the premise that dentistry can be beautiful and enjoyable, we deliver on that by providing a new kind of patient experience. With the feel of something more like the local spa than a dental facility, we provide a warm, welcoming, and relaxing environment complete with our friendly staff who are here to help you achieve the best smile possible. Cosmetic and general dentistry has come a long way over the years thanks to advancements in science and technology. Using state-of-the-art dental technology, digital impressions, scans, and combining them with the comforts of life, at Smile Obsession, we are able to provide each patient with a relaxing dental experience like no other, no matter what dental service brings them to us. Smile Obsession's team is made up of general dentists and dental specialists making it a full-service dental practice.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: