Popcorn Launches Native App Sweet Caramel and Announces Programs with OlympusDAO and BanklessDAO

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2022) - Popcorn, a humanitarian-focused DeFi yield generation platform, is bringing its ESG ethos to life with three major announcements that have circulated since their Token Launch Auction in December 2021: the launch of their native application Sweet Caramel, and partnerships with Olympus Give and BanklessDAO.
To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.
Key Takeaways:
- Popcorn, a humanitarian-focused DeFi platform, has announced the launch of its native application, Sweet Caramel.
- Popcorn also announced strategic partnerships with leading DeFi protocols OlympusDAO and BanklessDAO.
- The launch of Sweet Caramel and programs with Olympus & Bankless are bringing Popcorn's ESG ethos to life.
Click image above to view full announcement.
About Popcorn:
Popcorn is a next-generation crypto investing platform that works to build a better world through yield-generating products. Popcorn specializes in decentralized finance (DeFi) investment strategies, which are ways to put crypto assets to work on the blockchain. Using the open-source and universal nature of blockchain technology, DeFi has opened up a new avenue of investment opportunity and financial access for global citizens, especially the unbanked or those with limited access to the financial system.
With philanthropy at its core, Popcorn takes ESG investing to the next level. Popcorn bakes social and environmental impact into the very foundation of the protocol through its extractive and composable DeFi primitives and products where basis points are used to fund social impact and non-profit organizations. Together, Popcorn is engineering a new paradigm for DeFi investing, where management fees flow towards beneficiaries that fund environmental, open-source software, education, inequality and free press initiatives.
For more on Popcorn, please visit https://popcorn.network/.
About Sarson Funds:
Sarson Funds is an independent provider of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency marketing and educational services. The firm serves the Financial Professional community and their clients by providing cryptocurrency and blockchain technology educational services and investment solutions. Sarson Funds maintains a Fiduciary Standard at all times, bringing Wall Street standards for research, risk management and transparency to digital asset investing. Along with our Investment Manager and Financial Advisor partners, we believe that disruptive innovation requires a disciplined approach to risk management and education.
For more information, please visit Sarson Funds online at www.sarsonfunds.com.
Contacts:
Jenell McLaughlin
jenell@sarsonfunds.com
Source: Sarson Funds
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117292
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.