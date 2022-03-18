Small Businesses Are Gaining a Competitive Edge With This Marketing Channel

NEW YORK - March 18, 2022 - (

How can small businesses stand out from their competition and secure their piece of market share?

For some small business owners, the answer to this question can feel out of reach. With a 24/7 news cycle, a crowded market, steep competition, and more marketing channels to consider than ever before, small businesses often feel as if there's no way to break through the noise.

But Newswire has created a solution to solve this problem — its Media Advantage Plan (MAP).

This innovative program provides small businesses with the resources and expertise needed to properly leverage press release distribution to gain a competitive edge.

"For small businesses, especially, building brand awareness and attracting the eyes of their target audiences is pivotal to their future success," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. "That's why we've developed a program that leverages a consistent and strategic approach to press release distribution that turns our clients' owned media into earned media."

Press releases are a tried-and-true marketing channel that directly connects brands with their target audiences and, when done correctly, attracts the attention of relevant media publications.

And clients that are part of Newswire's MAP program know firsthand how beneficial press releases can be in building brand awareness, attracting website visitors, generating leads, and increasing revenue at a fraction of the cost of working with a traditional ad agency.

"Small business owners have enough on their plates, and our MAP is designed to free their bandwidth to focus on other initiatives that'll move the needle while we focus on generating positive marketing outcomes through press release distribution," added Terenzio.

To learn more about how Newswire's press release distribution services are helping small businesses earn media mentions, grow their audience, expand their reach, and implement an effective go-to-market strategy, visit Newswire.com today.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press releases and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

For more information, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information:

Charlie Terenzio

CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications

Newswire

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

