Craft Distillery Uses Bourbon to Help Bring Back Legendary Fish

The Arctic Grayling Project
A special bourbon was made by Iron Fish Distillery to help create awareness of 'Michigan's Lost Treasure,' the Arctic Grayling Fish
The Arctic Grayling Whiskey Series celebrates the Michigan Arctic Grayling Initiative, over 40 organizations working since 2016, to restore self-sustaining populations of Arctic Grayling in Michigan rivers. In 2017, we set aside a few barrels of farm-grown, estate grain and distilled whiskey for initial release in 2019 featuring a label design donated by Michigan artist, Dani Knoph. Iron Fish Distillery also established and joined supporters in contributing to the Iron Fish Arctic Grayling Research Fund. The fund supports related research underway at Michigan State University.
This four-year-old Straight Bourbon Whiskey made from 100% Michigan grain will feature a beautifully hand-drawn Grayling print by Michigan artist Dani Knoph. "The story of Michigan's lost Grayling is now a comeback story—full of hope, challenge, science, and partnership," said Knoph.
"Restoring Michigan's wild Grayling encourages us to learn from the past, evaluate the present and define the future. From Montana and Alaska to Michigan, many people are caring for this native species. It gives me hope. It's the Native American Seven Generations principle at work."
Iron Fish joins the initiative to draw attention to the groundbreaking research at Michigan State University, supported by over 40 groups statewide, including the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Division, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, the Wenger Foundation and Trout Unlimited Chapters.
APRIL 2 ARCTIC GRAYLING RESEARCH DISCUSSION
Join Iron Fish for a presentation by Nicole Watson Ph.D., on the Arctic Grayling Initiative at 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 at Iron Fish Distillery (space limited).
Nicole Watson is a Ph.D. Candidate with Michigan State University, Department of Fisheries and Wildlife. Her research focuses on addressing key questions to a successful reintroduction of Arctic Grayling to Michigan streams. She will be discussing her research findings with a focus on young Arctic Grayling and competition and predation with young Brook and Brown trout. Nicole will also provide a summary of the current status of the reintroduction and its future and be available for open Q&A.
This event is FREE of charge. Please RSVP through Eventbrite.
ABOUT THE BOURBON
Claim your Iron Fish barrel strength estate bourbon, aged over four years, featuring a mash bill of:
- 70% organic corn
- 16% Iron Fish estate-grown wheat
- 9% barley
- 5% Iron Fish estate-grown rye
100 bottles available until they sell out. Here's how to buy:
DONATE TO BRING BACK THE GRAYLING
The public can join Iron Fish Distillery in supporting research for the Michigan Grayling Initiative by donating at the link HERE: https://manisteefoundation.org/donations/
