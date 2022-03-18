Sibannac Inc.'s Campus Co. Platform Showing Early Signs of Success

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2022) - Sibannac, Inc. SNNC, a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:

With Eric Stoll coming aboard as the Company's Chief Marketing Officer, he conceived and has developed The Campus Co. platform. The Campus Co. is a community for start-up and emerging brands in the Solutions Lifestyle category. With a focus on wellness and fitness, the Campus is already bearing fruit.

Currently, we are actively engaged with several companies to develop and bring their innovations to market. We are working with SOMO, innovator of a patent pending sleep mask, integrating the use of the Yin-Tang pressure point into its wearable tech. The sleep market is over $400 billion worldwide.

We are also developing a marketing strategy with Spur Agritech and Spur Biotech, operating in the Controlled Environment Agriculture and Plant-Based Vaccines areas.

The Company is also developing its next generation wellness products through the Campus. Under development is a Copper1 Niacin product through its licensing agreement with the patent owner, Mitosynergy. Mitosynegy has been awarded multiple U.S. patents for molecular compounds for bioavailable coppers, namely Cuprous Nicotinic Acid. We will be bringing a product to market engineered to aid immunity.

Also under development is a product designed around Kratom. Kratom is a plant in the coffee family, native to southeastern Asian countries, and contains a compound called Mitragynine, long used in eastern medicine for natural pain relief. Today, Kratom is growing in popularity as a natural pain relief alternative to prescription drugs. Manufacturing of the product is designated to be done out of our FDA registered facility in Scottsdale.

Sibannac's CEO, David Mersky, was interviewed on New to The Street, where he discusses the Company's new products. It will be aired on Newsmax this Sunday, March 20th at 10:00 AM EST and on Fox Business , Tuesday, March 22nd at 10:30 PM PST.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

