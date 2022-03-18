Freedom Gala to Ensure Election Integrity With Keynote Speaker Mike Lindell, Owner of My Pillow and Christian Patriot



Mike Lindell

Owner of My Pillow and Christian Patriot





Mike Lindell, owner of My Pillow, will be the keynote speaker at the Freedom Gala. It will be held Saturday, April 2, at the Hyatt Regency in Houston, Texas. Dinner and program start at 7:00 P.M. Visit www.FreedomGalaTx.com for details.

The Freedom Gala will be a rallying point for Conservative Republicans and Christian Patriots who are committed to ensuring election integrity.

Dr. Steven F. Hotze, Publisher of CRTX News, said, "We are proud to have the support of Mike Lindell who is a bold Conservative Christian Patriot. Mike Lindell has been a strong advocate for election integrity across the country."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will also address the Constitutional crisis we face in enforcing the Texas Election Code to prevent vote fraud. Other speakers include Russ Ramsland, Computer Vote Machine Specialist; Attorney Jared Woodfill; John Beckmeyer, Executive Director, Republican Party of Texas; Vidal Martinez, Candidate for Harris County Judge; Aubrey Taylor, Investigative Reporter, Gerry Monroe, Candidate for Texas House of Representatives, District 131, and Weston Martinez.

At the Freedom Gala, attendees will be informed on plans to ensure election integrity by exposing and preventing any election corruption in Harris County and in Texas.

The funds raised from this event will be used to:

1. Monitor upcoming elections to ensure election integrity in Harris County and across Texas.

2. Ensure that poll watchers are hired and trained for the upcoming elections.

3. Fund legal efforts to ensure election integrity.

Contact: Elaina Mango

281-698-8656

