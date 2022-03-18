Author Christine Bolton's New Audiobook 'I Love My Hair, I Love Me' is an Empowering Story Celebrating Self-Acceptance and Confidence for Young Children

RICHMOND, Va. - March 18, 2022 - (

Christine Bolton has completed her new audiobook "I Love My Hair, I Love Me": an enchanting story with an important message encouraging the appreciation of cultural diversity for young children. Listeners follow along as main character Samantha describes all the things that she can do with her wonderfully strong and versatile African-American hair and offers a beautiful example of acceptance and love.

Author Christine Bolton discusses the inspiration behind her work, writing, "This children's book was inspired by the little African American girls in my family and the experiences and challenges they face on the schoolyard and classrooms. Young African American girls are led to believe that they are inferior to other races, and this book is meant to inspire and lift them up. Young African American girls are often ridiculed for having different hair. They are asked many questions from other children, and they need to be lifted and honored for their heritage. It is my hope that other kids of different backgrounds could learn from the words written in this book and come to realize that we are all made in the image of God Almighty, and he loves us all just the way we are."

Published by Audiobook Network, author Christine Bolton's new audiobook is an engaging story that encourages listeners to be confident in themselves.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "I Love My Hair, I Love Me" by Christine Bolton through Audible, the Apple iTunes Store, or Amazon.

