Author Albert Lewis's New Audiobook 'The Bride' is an Engaging Work That Tackles the Beginnings of Man and God's Involvement in His Destiny

Albert Lewis, who is a retired head accountant for Detroit City's finance department and a consecrated elder at Great Faith Ministries International in Detroit (currently residing in Los Angeles, CA he attends The Place of Grace under the leadership of Bishop Clarence E. McClendon) has completed his new audiobook "The Bride": an insightful work that discusses the profound topic of humanity and its search for mystical connection with God that affects his future.

Albert writes, "'The Bride' is a five-volume series that explores man's origin, creation, history, and ultimate destiny. Juxtaposed between his origin and ultimate destiny, there

exists a spiritual battle of epic proportions. Humanity, with its myriad failings, is the result of a plot and plan initiated from heaven but actualized within man's history, which is closing."

He continues, "God's involvement with man throughout his history brings a glorious end to what appeared to be a humiliating defeat for the human family. That glorious end, however, is one to be chosen and believed. The Bride assists in making the only decision for man's eternal survival with God."

Published by Audiobook Network, author Albert Lewis's new audiobook presents discerning perspectives that guide readers toward strengthening their relationship with the Lord. "The Bride" seeks out individuals who yearn to understand their faith in God and assure themselves of partaking in his promise of eternal life.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "The Bride" by Albert Lewis through Audible, the Apple iTunes Store, or Amazon.

