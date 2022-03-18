Author Kari Beacham's New Audiobook 'Astral Wars' is an Engaging Fantasy Story About 2 Friends Who Find Themselves Involved in an Epic Cosmic Battle

ELIZABETH, Colo. - March 18, 2022 - (

)

Kari Beacham, a former EMT and all-around creative spirit living in rural Colorado, has completed her new audiobook "Astral Wars": a stirring fantasy that carries listeners through a cosmic battle for the ages.

Author Kari Beacham describes a moment in conflict during the young heroes' training, writing, "The two flourished and excelled in their training. By the time the two were thirteen, Darius had succeeded in creating several barriers to serve many purposes, some minor attacks using the manipulations of the energy around him and was finishing his tracking and how to stay hidden. Tara had mastered the art of creating runes, allowing her meditations to show her what she needed to know. She had come out of the shell she'd created around herself even though the block remained firmly in place around her senses."

She continues, "One winter day the two were walking home from school, their banter back and forth starting out as their typical picking at each other, though it quickly escalated. 'Why won't you tell me what happened to you when we were eight.'"

Published by Audiobook Network, author Kari Beacham's new audiobook is a beautifully nuanced story that values character development as much as compelling action and conflict. Listeners will have cause to stand and cheer for the young due as they grow into their own and play vital roles in the war.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Astral Wars" by Kari Beacham through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.

Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.

