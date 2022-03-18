Author Megan Lacny's new Audiobook 'Secrets' is an intriguing work of fiction that explores the unseen elements that can lie beneath the surface of human life

ROSCOE, Ill. - March 18, 2022 - (

Megan Lacny, who lives in Illinois with her family, has completed her new audiobook "Secrets": a compelling and thought-provoking debut novel.

Megan Lacny writes, "You can never know the full truth. Everyone has a secret to keep hidden. A burden, some less dangerous than others. A moral compass swings as choices have to be made. Willing to do almost anything to keep it. Become selfish and endanger another or become lost within your own thoughts. Dealing with something that no one is allowed to know. Fall deeper into one's mind as the secrets begin to unravel."

She continues, "How long until all will become revealed?"

Author Megan Lacny was diagnosed with an ocular motor disorder at a young age, which made reading and learning quite difficult. She went through eye therapy, followed by tutoring to make up for lost time. Even so, Megan became fond of stories and books with the help of her mother, who assisted her with reading in middle school until she was able to read at a decent speed on her own. The process of getting better was frustrating for her, but Megan began to improve her reading skills by practicing reading aloud. She began designing characters in middle school that she would go on to incorporate in her future stories, and she began taking her writing seriously in her first year of high school.

Published by Audiobook Network, author Megan Lacny's new audiobook is an engaging book with a powerful message.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Secrets" by Megan Lacny through Audible, the Apple iTunes Store, or Amazon.

