Cruz Battery Metals Commences Phase II Drill Program on the Solar Lithium Project in Nevada, Directly Bordering American Lithium Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2022) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. CRUZ BKTPF (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now commenced its phase II drill campaign on the recently expanded, 100-percent owned 'Solar Lithium Project' in Nevada, encompassing 8,135 total contiguous acres. The 'Solar Lithium Project' directly borders American Lithium Corp.'s TLC project (see map below).

Multiple intercepts of the targeted potential lithium-bearing claystone formation were encountered in all the holes drilled during the first phase of drilling on the 'Solar Lithium Project', including values as high as 1,300 ppm/Li (announced on January 17, 2022). Cruz Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

"With lithium prices at all-time highs, we are excited to begin an aggressive follow-up, phase II drill program on the recently expanded Solar Lithium Project in Nevada," stated Jim Nelson, President of Cruz Battery Metals. "Following our phase I drill program, we now know there is lithium present on this property. This project directly borders American Lithium Corp.'s TLC project, who have a current market capitalization of over half a billion dollars. Cruz's Solar Lithium property is one of the largest in the region, and we have drilled less than 10 percent of this significant land package. Our goal is to locate and provide a new, domestically sourced, battery grade lithium deposit."





Figure 1: Cruz Ownership Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

Cruz currently has several projects located throughout North America. Cruz's Nevada lithium projects consist of the 8,135-acre 'Solar Lithium Project' and the 240-acre 'Clayton Valley Lithium Project'. Cruz's three separate Ontario projects are all located in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt, making Cruz one of the largest landholders in this historic silver-cobalt producing district. Cruz's Ontario projects, which are prospective for cobalt, silver, and diamonds, include the 988-acre Johnson cobalt project, the 6,146-acre Hector cobalt project, and the 1,458-acre Bucke cobalt project. Cruz's BC project is the 1,542-acre War Eagle cobalt project. Cruz's Idaho projects include the 2,211-acre 'Idaho Cobalt Belt Project' and the 80-acre 'Idaho Star Cobalt Project'. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

"James Nelson"

James Nelson

President, Chief Executive Officer, Secretary and Director

