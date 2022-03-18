TerraUSD (UST) Gets Added As Latest Base Currency On Bitrue

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2022) - Bitrue has just announced that UST (TerraUSD) has now been officially launched on the crypto exchange as its latest base currency. This is the most recent step that the exchange has taken in order to keep providing top-of-the-line goods and services to its customers and be globally recognized as one of the best platforms for cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

As such, the first pairs are presently available for usage by everyone. The team is offering 71 pairings right now, ranging from top digital currencies, as well as a wide selection of altcoins. Users may check if their preferred coins are available through the exchange's trading page.

Bitrue and Terraform Labs

Bitrue has supported Terraform Labs for a long time along with their various initiatives that are transforming the finance sector as we know it. Bitrue was the inaugural exchange to enable trading for a pair of new currencies dubbed TERRA and LUNA as early as August 2019. The coins were a duology, as their names imply, with an exciting team of seasoned e-commerce specialists from Korea behind them.

Essentially, they checked all of the requirements for the kind of projects that Bitrue intended to encourage, and the team has since worked tirelessly to ensure that they were welcomed on Bitrue by the XRP community, which is also the main target audience.

A relationship that's beneficial for everyone involved

Furthermore, Terraform Labs has introduced TerraUSD (UST), a stablecoin that Bitrue has proudly backed since its listing back in September 2021. It's also available in PowerPiggy, with an interest rate of 16% APR.

