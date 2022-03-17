EHTH LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving eHealth, Inc.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2022) - The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased eHealth, Inc. ("eHealth") EHTH between April 26, 2018 and July 23, 2020.

If you suffered a loss, contact us at the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ehealth-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24864&wire=5

The complaint alleges, in part, that: 1) statements made by defendants gave investors the false impression that the commission receivables reported by eHealth had no associated costs; and 2) the Company failed to disclose that eHealth in fact had additional operating expenses that it must incur in order to retain customers and keep them from cancelling their policies within the first year. These costs included the cost of providing "customer care service," and these operating costs had to be offset against any commissions receivable.

If you suffered a loss in eHealth you have until March 18, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117268