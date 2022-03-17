"Heaven's Rush" Short Film by Kanazawa Film Festival "Promising New Director Award" Winner Yugo Sakamoto Released on YouTube by Channel 47

Yugo Sakamoto's latest short film is available online worldwide complete with English subtitles

Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2022) - Channel 47, a company focused on globally promoting the appeal of local and popular Japanese culture through the power of entertainment, is excited to make the latest short film from director Yugo Sakamoto available on its YouTube channel, with English subtitles, for viewers all over the world to enjoy.

The short film, titled "Heaven's Rush", follows Kurata, an assassin from Japan's underworld, who has been marked for elimination by the Assasins Association of Japan. Rival assassins from all over Japan have gathered to collect the bounty on his head, and Kurata must fight to survive as attackers surprise him at every turn. Daichi Yamaguchi stars as Kurata, with additional performances from Ayaori Izawa, Maya Fukuda, Ayane, and Masayuki Ino.

The first chapter of a spin-off for "The Legend of the Strongest Hitman: Kunioka", "Heaven's Rush" was filmed entirely in Kanazawa, Japan. Featuring exciting choreography, tight camerawork, and even its fair share of humor, the 9-minute short film is an action-packed ride from start to finish.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pztie25eJJk

"Heaven's Rush"

Japan, 2022, 9 min.

Director/Screenplay : Yugo Sakamoto

Action Director: Miki Kazuki

Production: Onodera Ikuya Production: Goto Tsuyoshi

Photography: Imai Tetsuro

VFX: Matsuno Yukito

Cast: Yamaguchi Daichi, Izawa Ayaori, Fukuda Maya, Ayane, Ino Masayuki

In addition to presenting "Heaven's Rush" to a global audience, Channel 47 has also produced a new video in their "HAKKEN" discovery series to highlight the Kanazawa Film Festival. The Kanazawa Film Festival has a 15-year legacy of sharing interesting new films and shining a spotlight on Japan's promising new directors.

This introduction video features on site footage from the festival, along with short interviews from 2021 "Promising New Director" winner MELIA, and festival director Ikuya Onodera conducted by fashion icons ETSUNA and AMIAYA.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ewrScVKQGXY

About Yugo Sakamoto

Born in Osaka in 1996, Sakamoto's "Bae", a film about a couple whose hobby is murder, was released when he was 20 years old. He then went on to win the double awards of "Best New Director" and "Best Actor" at the 2017 Kanazawa Film Festival with his film "Hangman's Knot", a story that depicts a confrontation between a psycho killer and his violent brother. His next film, a black comedy set in a bakery titled "Pan" won the Grand Prix in the short film competition at the Yubari International Fantastic Film Festival, and the Special Jury Prize at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, his first overseas festival participation.

While still in college he took the independent film world by storm with his depiction of overwhelming violence. His commercial debut, "Family Wars", was inspired by an actual incident and caused a massive controversy on social media for its inappropriateness. Never one to rest, 2021 saw the release of "A Certain Servant" (starring Seiji Fukushi), "The Village of the Yellow Dragon" (starring Ayumu Mizuseki), "Baby Warukyure" (starring Ayaori Izawa) and "The Legend of the Strongest Hitman: Kunioka" (starring Masayuki Ino), making him most prolific and noteworthy among the current young generation of filmmakers.

ABOUT KANAZAWA FILM FESTIVAL

The 15th Kanazawa Film Festival was held from September 18-20, 2021 in Theater 21 at the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary art in Kanazawa. The festival has a reputation not only for the high quality of films presented each year, but also for its "New Directors with Promising Talent" program. This year 83 films were entered in the "New Directors with Promising Talent" program, and 11 of them won screening rights. The Grand Prix was awarded to MELIA's "Experiential Tour", for which she also received the special Channel 47 Award.

More information on the Kanazawa Film Festival can be found at https://www.eiganokai.com/event/filmfes2021/kanazawa/

About Channel 47

Channel 47 is a project that using the power of entertainment to communicate the appeal of Japan and its different regions to overseas audiences. Through planning and producing events with celebrities and personalities, Channel 47 creates content that conveys the appeal and charm of Japan's many different regions to viewers all over the world.

Channel 47 created the post-movies for the 15th Kanazawa Film Festival, held in September 2021. Additional efforts to promote the event overseas include producing English subtitles for "Alien Painter" which was screened as a Kanazawa Film Festival Scholarship Film.

