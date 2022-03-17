Quantum Battery Metals Further Develops Cobalt Assets and Finalizes Work Program

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2022) - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. QBAT BRVVF (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company"), the Company announces that is has finalized its 2022 Cobalt exploration program and will deploy groundcrew in upcoming weeks. The Company has had historical success in proving high grade cobalt in the areas and has decided to increase its expenditures in the area.

The Company has planned for a soil sampling and prospecting program for both the Rabbit Lake and Nipissing Lorraine Properties. The plan will be cost effective and turnkey to ensure that post exploration program the Company will have a stable foundation for future exploration programs.

Rabbit Lake

The Rabbit Lake soil sampling and prospecting program will be conducted over four days over the central and eastern portions of the Rabbit Lake Property. The soil program will serve to expand upon recent soil geochemistry surveys conducted by the Company in 2017 and 2021. The operations plan to target and identify underlying metal mineralization on the Property. Over 300 samples are planned to be analyzed and sent to labs following the groundwork.

Nipissing Lorraine

Further to the 2017 exploration program conducted on the Nipissing Lorraine Property, this 2022 exploration program will consist of geochemical soil sampling, prospecting, and an implementation of detailed structural mapping. The program is planned to be conducted over a six-day period. Geological mapping and prospecting, in conjunction with a highly detailed (15 m X 15 m) soil geochemistry survey of the eastern claim block will serve to delineate the extent of surface metal anomalism in soil and identify potential structural host to mineralization in outcrop. For this property over 300 samples will also be prepared, analyzed and sent to labs following fieldwork.

Both programs are set to be directed and implemented at the same time to be cost-effective and provide the highest value per cost by reducing cost to preparation and travel.

The Company is working towards finalizing the Lithium programs to accompany the set Cobalt program and expects to complete the plan prior to ground deployment of the Cobalt field crew. Management is still reviewing and considering potential Cobalt and Lithium properties to include into their extensive portfolio.

"Quantum has worked efficiently to sort out the budget and ensure the most shareholder value for these 2022 exploration programs. We are heavily focused on implementing a cost-effective and in-depth analysis and assessment on our properties, to structure a well-built foundation for upcoming exploration programs," David Greenway, Director.

