CSE Bulletin: Fundamental Change - Mansa Exploration Inc./Voltage Metals Corp

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 17 mars/March 2022) - The common shares of Voltage Metals Corp., previously listed as Mansa Exploration Inc., (MANS) have been approved for listing on the CSE.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.
Voltage Metals Corp., principal business activities include the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets located in British Columbia, Newfoundland, and Ontario, Canada. The principal business carried on and intended to be carried on by the Issuer during the forthcoming 12-month period is the acquisition, exploration and, if warranted, development of its St. Laurent Property, Wheeler Property and Skyfire Property.
_________________________________
Les actions ordinaires de Voltage Metals Corp., précédemment cotée sous le nom de Mansa Exploration Inc., (MANS) ont été approuvées pour être inscrites au CSE.
Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.
Voltage Metals Corp., dont les principales activités commerciales comprennent l'acquisition et l'exploration d'actifs miniers situés en Colombie-Britannique, à Terre-Neuve et en Ontario, au Canada. Les principales activités exercées et destinées à être exercées par l'émetteur au cours de la prochaine période de 12 mois sont l'acquisition, l'exploration et, si cela est justifié, le développement de sa propriété St. Laurent, de sa propriété Wheeler et de sa propriété Skyfire.
|
Issuer/Émetteur:
|
Voltage Metals Corp.
|
Security Type/Titre:
|
Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
|
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s):
|
VOLT
|
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation:
|
82 796 844
|
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission:
|
5 529 420
|
CSE Sector/Catégorie:
|
Mining/Minier
|
CUSIP:
|
92872C 10 5
|
ISIN:
|
CA 92872C 10 5 9
|
OLD CUSIP/ISIN:
|
56419B201/CA56419B2012
|
Boardlot/Quotité:
|
500
|
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation:
|
CDN$/$CDN
|
Trading Date/Date de negociation:
|
Le 18 mars/March 2022
|
Other Exchanges/Autres marches:
|
N/A
|
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier:
|
le 31 décembre/December
|
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts:
|
Capital Transfer Agency
The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for VOLT. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.