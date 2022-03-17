Darktrace and Innovatio Tech Corporation Announce Cyber Security Partnership

GERMANTOWN, Md. - March 17, 2022 - (

)

Innovatio Tech Corporation has today announced a partnership with Darktrace, the world's leading cyber AI company. This new partnership will empower Innovatio Tech's customers and community to detect and respond to in-progress attacks anywhere across their entire digital infrastructure with Darktrace's cyber AI, including the Cloud, SaaS, corporate networks, IoT and industrial control systems.

Darktrace was founded in 2013, and today its AI technology is relied on by over 4,000 organizations worldwide to identify and automatically fight back against fast-moving and sophisticated cyber-threats.

Bethany Plaza, Innovatio Tech's CEO, said, "We could not be more honored than to partner with Darktrace. Not only do they lead the way in Cyber AI, they align with Innovatio Tech's mission to protect and defend our clients' environments."

About Innovatio Tech Corporation

Innovatio Tech sits at the forefront of the tech industry, optimizing the customer experience through application development, infrastructure, and automation.

With specialized skill sets in app development, DevOps and automation, Artificial Intelligence and resource acquisition, Innovatio Tech bolsters your tech business' highest aims.

Decades of solving complex IT challenges has afforded our women-owned company with deep domain expertise, a 25-year consultancy track record, and partnerships with some of the largest global firms in existence.

About Darktrace

Darktrace is the world's leading cyber AI company and the creator of Autonomous Response technology.

Its self-learning AI is modeled on the human immune system and used by over 5,000 organizations to protect against threats to the cloud, email, IoT, networks and industrial systems. This includes insider threat, industrial espionage, IoT compromises, zero-day malware, data loss, supply chain risk and long-term infrastructure vulnerabilities.

The company has over 1,700 employees, 44 offices and headquarters in San Francisco and Cambridge, UK. Every three seconds, Darktrace AI fights back against a cyber-threat, preventing it from causing damage.

PR Contact: Bethany Plaza, bethany.plaza@innovatiotech.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: