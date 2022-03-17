Darktrace and Innovatio Tech Corporation Announce Cyber Security Partnership

Innovatio Tech Corporation has today announced a partnership with Darktrace, the world's leading cyber AI company. This new partnership will empower Innovatio Tech's customers and community to detect and respond to in-progress attacks anywhere across their entire digital infrastructure with Darktrace's cyber AI, including the Cloud, SaaS, corporate networks, IoT and industrial control systems.
Darktrace was founded in 2013, and today its AI technology is relied on by over 4,000 organizations worldwide to identify and automatically fight back against fast-moving and sophisticated cyber-threats.
Bethany Plaza, Innovatio Tech's CEO, said, "We could not be more honored than to partner with Darktrace. Not only do they lead the way in Cyber AI, they align with Innovatio Tech's mission to protect and defend our clients' environments."
About Innovatio Tech Corporation
Innovatio Tech sits at the forefront of the tech industry, optimizing the customer experience through application development, infrastructure, and automation.
With specialized skill sets in app development, DevOps and automation, Artificial Intelligence and resource acquisition, Innovatio Tech bolsters your tech business' highest aims.
Decades of solving complex IT challenges has afforded our women-owned company with deep domain expertise, a 25-year consultancy track record, and partnerships with some of the largest global firms in existence.
About Darktrace
Darktrace is the world's leading cyber AI company and the creator of Autonomous Response technology.
Its self-learning AI is modeled on the human immune system and used by over 5,000 organizations to protect against threats to the cloud, email, IoT, networks and industrial systems. This includes insider threat, industrial espionage, IoT compromises, zero-day malware, data loss, supply chain risk and long-term infrastructure vulnerabilities.
The company has over 1,700 employees, 44 offices and headquarters in San Francisco and Cambridge, UK. Every three seconds, Darktrace AI fights back against a cyber-threat, preventing it from causing damage.
PR Contact: Bethany Plaza, bethany.plaza@innovatiotech.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.