CSE Bulletin: INDEX - CSE 25 Index Quarterly Rebalancing

by Newsfile, Benzinga Contributor
March 17, 2022 1:06 PM | 2 min read

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 17 mars/March 2022) - The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l’indice composé du CSE 25 entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 18 mars 2022.

ADDITIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector
GDNS Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. Life Sciences
GWAY Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation Life Sciences
IBAT International Battery Metals Ltd. Mining
MGRO MustGrow Biologics Corp. Life Sciences

 

DELETIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector
ATMO Atmofizer Technologies Inc. Technology
GAGE Gage Cannabis Life Sciences
RICH Raffles Financial Group Limited Diversified Industries
VSBY VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. Technology

 

Deletions from CSE 25 do not necessarily mean a deletion from the Composite.

Les suppressions de CSE 25 ne signifient pas nécessairement une suppression du composite.

For more information about the CSE 25 Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.

Pour plus d’information sur l’indice composé du CSE 25, incluant la liste complète des titres et la méthodologie indicielle, rendez-vous sur le site Web du CSE.

Contact Information/Coordonnées

Index Management/Gestion de l’indice :

Robert Cook

Senior Vice-President Market Development/Vice-président principal du développement

Robert.Cook@thecse.com (416) 367-7349

Media Relations/Relations avec la presse:

Richard Carleton, CEO

Richard.Carleton@thecse.com (416) 367-7360

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

