CSE Bulletin: INDEX - CSE 25 Index Quarterly Rebalancing

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 17 mars/March 2022) - The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l’indice composé du CSE 25 entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 18 mars 2022.
ADDITIONS
|Symbol
|Issuer
|Sector
|GDNS
|Goodness Growth Holdings Inc.
|Life Sciences
|GWAY
|Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation
|Life Sciences
|IBAT
|International Battery Metals Ltd.
|Mining
|MGRO
|MustGrow Biologics Corp.
|Life Sciences
DELETIONS
|Symbol
|Issuer
|Sector
|ATMO
|Atmofizer Technologies Inc.
|Technology
|GAGE
|Gage Cannabis
|Life Sciences
|RICH
|Raffles Financial Group Limited
|Diversified Industries
|VSBY
|VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.
|Technology
Deletions from CSE 25 do not necessarily mean a deletion from the Composite.
Les suppressions de CSE 25 ne signifient pas nécessairement une suppression du composite.
For more information about the CSE 25 Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.
Pour plus d’information sur l’indice composé du CSE 25, incluant la liste complète des titres et la méthodologie indicielle, rendez-vous sur le site Web du CSE.
Contact Information/Coordonnées
Index Management/Gestion de l’indice :
Robert Cook
Senior Vice-President Market Development/Vice-président principal du développement
Robert.Cook@thecse.com (416) 367-7349
Media Relations/Relations avec la presse:
Richard Carleton, CEO
Richard.Carleton@thecse.com (416) 367-7360
