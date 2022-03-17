Digital agency Mylo named 'Best InsurTech Company' in 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - March 17, 2022 - (

Insurtech leader Mylo has been named "Best InsurTech Company" in the sixth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market today. In 2021, Mylo was the winner of FinTech Breakthrough's "InsurTech Innovation Award."

Mylo's embedded insurance platform changed the game for small business owners and individuals by directly integrating into the customer experiences of companies they trust. Unique in the industry, Mylo brings together a one-stop insurance shop, proprietary technology, top-rated carriers, agents licensed in every state and 50+ years of experience. Their cloud-based Mind of Mylo™ technology delivers expert coverage recommendations, matches needs with carrier appetites, then intelligently quotes policies with the best value. Customers receive the same personalized solutions whether they shop online or over the phone with a licensed agent.

Mylo was selected from among 3,950 nominations around the globe. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards program was founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries across the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and more.

"We're honored to receive our second prestigious award from FinTech Breakthrough," said David Embry, Mylo CEO. "It's important recognition for the technology platform we created to give small business owners and individuals an easy way to get expert advice and highly personalized solutions."

Mylo is backed by the world's largest independent insurance broker Lockton Companies and global investor Guggenheim Partners. Leading companies in a wide range of industries - financial services, legal services, mortgage services, discount shopping services and many more - seamlessly integrate Mylo into their customer experiences.

"Many insurtechs focus on just one specific product or offer the technology but not the deep insurance expertise," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "Mylo is revolutionizing the space with their breadth of coverage and breakthrough technology, providing the best of both worlds. Congratulations to the entire Mylo team on being our choice for 'Best InsurTech Company' for 2022."

About Mylo

Mylo is a digital insurance shopping platform that seamlessly integrates into partner experiences to connect business owners and individuals with top-rated insurance products from multiple carriers, including business, small group benefits, home, auto, life and individual health. Backed by the world's largest independent broker Lockton and global investor Guggenheim Partners, Mylo draws on 50+ years of Lockton insurance expertise to offer expert insurance recommendations online or in-person with licensed agents. For more information, go to ChooseMylo.com.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information, visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

