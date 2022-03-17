Game Changing Technologies Renews Their Gaming License With the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Gaming Commission

Game Changing Technologies ("GCT") announced today that they renewed their gaming license with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Gaming Commission Prior Lake Minnesota. GCT holds more than 120 active gaming licenses for Tribal and non-Tribal casinos. GCT's casino customers span more than 20 states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, and Washington State.
"We are very proud to hold so many gaming licenses throughout North America," said Mr. Andrew Cardno, CEO of GCT. Mr. Cardno went on to say, "Holding over 120 gaming licenses is both an honor and a privilege. When casinos are looking for a trusted partner, they need to look no further than GCT, as we have proven over the past eight years that we are a highly reputable company with the utmost integrity."
ABOUT GCT
Game Changing Technologies, Inc. ("GCT") provides "game-changing" technologies and solutions to the gaming industry (Tribal and non-Tribal). GCT is a well-recognized leader in the industry. Today's fast-changing and complex business environment requires sophisticated tools and specialized expertise. That is why GCT works hard to make available the best technology solutions to the gaming industry to help casino operators improve both operational performance and customer experience. Through strong and well-proven partnerships, GCT brings operators the best technologies in the industry, which combined with GCT's own highly sought-after expertise, provides a winning and reliable solution for operators. The Speed of You partnership allows GCT to now offer technology solutions directly to the Tribes themselves for the benefit of Tribal members and future generations. www.gamechangingtechnologies.com
For inquiries:
Andrew Cardno, CEO
Andrew.cardno@gamechangingtechnologies.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.