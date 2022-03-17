REEFER Token Signs Exclusive Agreement with Cannabis AI Pioneer VisiCann To Be Exclusive Seed to Sale NFT Partner

VisiCann is a pioneer in developing and applying the world's most advanced AI technology for cannabis and hemp extraction

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2022) - REEFER Token (https://reefertoken.io/) ($REEFER), the revolutionary crypto platform for the cannabis industry has signed an exclusive partnership agreement with VisiCann Technologies (www.visicann.com), a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm technology for post-harvest cannabis & hemp. VisiCann will be REEFER Token's exclusive partner for seed to sale NFTs that will launch with growers and brands in the near future. VisiCann's ground breaking technology will provide AI backed technology ensuring accuracy and authenticity documenting exact cannabis seed and strain types.





REEFER Token Signs Exclusive Agreement with Visicann

REEFER Token founding team commented, "The REEFER Token team is very excited to enter into an exclusive partnership with VisiCann. They are a great partner for us to really solidify REEFER Token as a leader in seed to sale technology. Growers and brands will have access to the best AI technology with our NFT's incorporating VisiCann technology. This partnership with VisiCann further establishes REEFER Token's place in the cannabis industry and brings us further to our goal to be the ultimate crypto cannabis ecosystem for all stakeholders in the sector. It's very fitting that today is St Patrick's Day; we celebrate the Green growth of REEFER Token with some fine green bud that can be verified by VisiCann technology. We hope all of our members in the REEFER Token community have a GREEN day!"

Eli Duffy, CEO of VisiCann commented, "I am happy to partner with REEFER Token. I have been very impressed with their team and growth over the past few weeks since launch. Their concept is revolutionary for the cannabis space. VisiCann has been at the forefront of AI technology for hemp and cannabis industries. Partnering with REEFER Token expands our reach into the crypto industry and the cannabis leader in the space. Excited for the future to come!" Eli Duffy has had a successful track record in the tech space. His companies have won technology awards from prestigious universities, including VisiCann, which has a working relationship with many of Israel's top research institutions. VisiCann is based out of Tel Aviv-Yafo.

REEFER Token last week struck a deal with Kandy Girl (www.kandygirl.com) and its virtual THC dispensary in Decentraland (https://play.decentraland.org/?position=-55,-129) that REEFER Token holders receive a 50% discount on any products purchased at either location using the discount code REEFERARMY. Kandy Girl joins the American Cannabis Society in Madison, WI, Collins Vape and Tobacco, and its 4 other shops in the Miami-Dade area accepting REEFER Token. Discussions are currently underway with a number of other dispensaries, vape shops, and other outlets to accept REEFER Token.







REEFER Token is listed on Crypto.com, the world's largest and fastest growing crypto application and index, Coinbase, the preeminent crypto currency platform, CoinMarketCap.com and CoinGecko.com. Currently REEFER Token is only listed on these platforms and not available to be traded. REEFER Token is currently available for sale on Pancake Swap. Check REEFER's Telegram chat here for up to the minute details on new developments for the platform and token.

Reefer Token is supported by the Binance Smart Chain. Identifying the need for a revolutionary universal solution that aligns the entire cannabis industry; growers, refiners, producers, manufacturers, retailers, and dispensaries, REEFER Token (https://reefertoken.io/) ($REEFER) is launching to address the growing friction between cannabinoids and marijuana. REEFER Token aims to unite all parties in the cannabis ecosystem by providing a platform using blockchain technology to create more value for all stakeholders, including customers. REEFER Token will incorporate NFTs and gaming through an original game "Weed Wars" into this immersive ecosystem, bringing added value to producers and customers alike. The REEFER Token platform has already been adopted by 15 cannabis dispensaries & 5 vape shops in South Florida. Reefer Token also launched a line of merchandise which sold out on its 2nd day of availability.

About REEFER Token

REEFER Token ($REEFER) is Setting a New Industry Standard on how Legal Dispensaries, Smoke Shops, Vape Shops, Cannabis Lounges, Restaurants and Gamers Interact. Cannabis, Crypto, NFTs & Metaverse Combined to Birth the REEFER Ecosystem Revolution

