Bitgert (BRISE), One of the Fastest Solana-Inspired DeFi Projects on Binance Smart Chain, Now Launches Their Own Bitgert Chain

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2022) - Bitgert (BRISE) launches their own Bitgert Chain. Bitgert (BRISE) was launched at the end of July 2021, and over the past 7 months, it has become one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies in the industry. During that time, the Bitgert marketcap has grown to over $700 million, especially after the launch of its revolutionary blockchain, Bitgert BRC20 blockchain.
Bitgert
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/117168_0e423c843415aa86_001full.jpg
$3 Million Development Kitty
The Bitgert project has a development grant of up to $3 million that will be spread across three years of development. This budget is sufficient to enable the team to focus on delivering the products and project for the Bitgert ecosystem.
With the Bitgert roadmap V2.0 coming up soon, this fund will be critical in developing the upcoming products, including the Metaverse product introduced in early 2022. According to the Bitgert team, the development kitty will also be useful in addressing arising developments in the industry during this period.
Hackathon
After 6 months, the Bitgert team plans to conduct one of the biggest hackathons. The aim is to help bring more exciting projects to the Bitgert ecosystem and, at the same time, identify talented developers.
The hackathon will also enable the team to add more products and projects to the Bitgert ecosystem within a very short time. The hackathon is expected to cover key areas the Bitgert project focuses on, including DeFi, metaverse, Web3 and many others.
Bitgert BRC20 Blockchain
The most significant development that has come out of Bitgert in 2022 is the BRC20 blockchain. This is a revolutionary blockchain that is disrupting the industry because of its zero gas fee mechanism and also the fastest speed.
The Bitgert multichain blockchain is the world's first zero-cost gas fee chain, a feature that alleviates the big problem of the expensive gas fee. The gas fee is $0.0000000000001 per transaction, making it the lowest in the world so far.
The BRC20 blockchain is also the fastest blockchain right now after pushing to 100,000 TPS per transaction.
Goals Ahead:
Bitgert will be completing the first roadmap in Q1 after launching the widely anticipated Brise exchange. The next phase is the launch of roadmap V2.0, which will contain the metaverse product.
Media Links
Name: Gert Sanem
Email: support@bitgert.com
Bridge: Bitgert Bridging
Website: www.bitgert.com
Telegram: https://t.me/bitgertbrise
Coinmarketcap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/bitrise-token/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117168
