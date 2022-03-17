Radio Caca, a pioneer in the Metaverse, will sponsor NFT|LA in their mission to connect leaders in NFTs and Web3

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2022) - Radio Caca, creators of popular P2E blockchain game Metamon Island and metaverse United States of Mars (USM), is proud to announce their partnership with NFT|LA as Market Maker sponsor. NFT|LA will be held at LA Live in Los Angeles, CA on March 28-31, 2022.





Radio Caca Partners with NFT|LA as Market Maker Sponsor

"We (at Radio Caca) really believe in supporting creatives and founders who focus on building community in the NFT and Metaverse space. They are the true pioneers at the forefront of art and culture," said Jeff Watney, core member of Radio Caca. "We are excited to celebrate Women's History month with NFT|LA and hear from leaders who empower women in Web3."

Radio Caca will be the sponsor of the Empowering Women panel hosted by Debbie Soon of HUG, a Web3 space dedicated to uplifting creators and collectors through groupHUG, the creator accelerator program, and HUBhug, a review and aggregation platform for NFT projects.

The Empowering Women panel will cover engaging topics ranging from how NFTs and Web3 will catalyze diversity, equity, and inclusion for all in the real world to how women play an integral leadership role in this movement.

"Web3 has transformed the lives of so many creators and we at HUG are excited to continue onboarding more women into the space as we strive for an equitable financial future. It is an honor to be working with Radio Caca and NFT|LA to shine the spotlight on increasing representation and opportunities for women in Web3," shares Debbie Soon, co-founder of HUG.

Debbie is uniquely suited to host this panel with her investing over $1B in consumer businesses to building multimillion-dollar consumer ventures from the ground up. She is excited to create new opportunities for everyone to collaborate, connect, and interact with each other in the world of Web3 with HUG. Debbie is a proud Singaporean Chinese who is passionate about building inclusive communities for women and people of color.

"As NFTs become more popular, we need to explore the long-term use of NFTs within society and how individuals relate to NFTs. Our team's goal for NFT|LA is to spark curiosity, connection, and co-creation," said Jeff Kelley, co-host of Edge of NFT Podcast.

About groupHUG

HUG is a new Web3 inclusiverse dedicated to uplifting creators and collectors through resources, community, and various growth initiatives. Founded by Randi Zuckerberg and Debbie Soon, HUG is an advisor to over 20 women-led NFT projects including Boss Beauties, Women Rise, and Meta Angels. HUG runs a groupHUG creator accelerator program which works hand in hand with selected NFT projects to scale their business for the long-term. HUG is also building HUBhug, the first review and aggregation platform that amplifies and rewards the discovery of NFT projects by diverse creators.

About NFT|LA

Produced by the makers of Edge of NFT podcast, NFT|LA is an integrated conference experience: an epic IRL conference fused with an immersive Metaverse integrations and L.A.'s robust nightlife scene. The conference is a three day NFT experience with luminaries, product innovation and demos centered around NFTs. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with speakers and trade show exhibitors and learn more about their products and services.

About Radio Caca

Backed by OKX Blockdream Ventures, Radio Caca is a web 3.0 infrastructure solution provider. Radio Caca launched the United States of Mars (USM), a 3-D metaverse in 2021. Raca partners with PFP creators to scale and build for their communities by providing a metaverse platform and dedicating in-house developers to integrate their digital assets into USM.

Radio Caca earned $142 million in revenue from NFT drops in 2021.

The trading volume of Radio Caca's NFT marketplace surpassed $2 billion from August 2021 to Jan 2022 with more than 70,000 daily active users.

Radio Caca has a strong and growing community with more than 580K Twitter followers, 300K Telegram members, and 68K Discord members.

