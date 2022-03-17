Webgility Named in the Capterra Shortlist Report for Order Management Software

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - March 17, 2022 - (

Webgility announced today that it has been named a top Order Management software product by Capterra, a free online service that helps organizations find the right software.

"You can't build a great business without happy customers," said Parag Mamnani, founder and CEO of Webgility. "It's really gratifying to get such great reviews from users — it fuels our team to do even more. We know growing an ecommerce business is hard, and Webgility software is designed to help you do more in less time. We've got tons of exciting new workflow automations and order management capabilities in the works this year."

Capterra Shortlist is an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders in the Order Management space that offer the most popular solutions. Products are represented, included and/or scored solely based on user ratings and popularity data and independent of any relationship that Capterra has with vendors.

The Order Management Shortlist report is available online.

As the automation solution of choice for thousands of established retailers, brands, wholesalers, and their accounting professionals, Webgility helps ecommerce businesses process millions of orders each month. The software automatically integrates sellers' sales and operations channels with their accounting platforms, and also offers a robust inventory management solution and seamless shipping capabilities. The resulting intelligence allows users to make more informed decisions and fuels productivity, predictability, and profitability.

ABOUT WEBGILITY

Commerce is changing rapidly. Your customers have increasing expectations. Your competitors are on your heels. Stop wasting precious time on data entry, jumping into multiple systems, and tracking mind-numbing spreadsheets. Webgility's Modern Commerce Workspace™ is designed to work with QuickBooks and brings together all your commerce apps. With Webgility, you can expand your ecommerce business, cut time and money spent on accounting, and get insights to increase profitability. Recognized as the leader by G2 for providing top-rated solutions and services for SMBs, it's no wonder over 5,000 businesses rely on Webgility every day. Let us help you get back to business so you can grow faster and win. Learn more at www.webgility.com.

