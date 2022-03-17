Planet Water Foundation's Project 24 Brings Clean Water to Thousands in Need

Clean, safe water from Planet Water's AquaTower solution
Planet Water Foundation's AquaTower brings clean, safe drinking water to schools in impoverished areas
In an effort to bring clean and safe drinking water to those in need, Planet Water Foundation is deploying 28 AquaTower projects across Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Philippines, and Vietnam as a part of its Project 24 event. The event, which leads up to World Water Day on March 22, is taking place from March 1 to March 22.
With March considered to be a month of action for organizations looking to make a difference on World Water Day, Planet Water Foundation hosts this event annually to raise awareness of the 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water. This year's event is projected to bring clean water to over 50,000 beneficiaries living in impoverished communities and is made possible through the support of Planet Water Foundation's dedicated corporate partners.
Planet Water Foundation's AquaTower technology removes bacteria, protozoa, viruses, pathogens and other contaminants greater than 0.01 micron, and provides children and surrounding community members crystal-clean drinking water.
In addition to clean drinking water, Planet Water Foundation's AquaTower projects also provide rural schools and communities with handwashing and sanitation infrastructure. Handwashing stations are integrated into the base of each AquaTower, and serve as key hygiene resources to recipient schools, with each station offering liquid soap dispensers as well as promotional banner messaging discussing handwashing awareness and best practices featured on each AquaTower.
Planet Water Foundation also supports learning through its activity-based hygiene education program. These school and community-based programs are designed to educate and empower children and their caregivers to create a change in knowledge and behavior of water health and hygiene.
"I am beyond thankful for the support we have received and continue to receive from our sponsors and corporate partners," said Mark Steele, Founder and CEO of Planet Water Foundation.
"The impact we are making cannot merely be measured by numbers. By bringing clean drinking water to communities in need, we are drastically improving the health and quality of life for thousands of individuals who can now turn their attention to other aspects of life instead of having this challenge continue to be an ongoing concern."
This year's Project 24 supporters include Xylem Watermark, Capital One Philippines, The Starbucks Foundation, The Coca-Cola Foundation, Speedo, Electrolux, Flex Foundation, NortonLifeLock, Matouk, Escudo Antibacterial, Vera Bradley, KPS, Freudenberg, Watts Water Technologies Inc., Ludacka Wealth Partners, and Columbia Sportswear.
To learn more about Planet Water Foundation, please visit https://planet-water.org.
About Planet Water Foundation
Planet Water Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on bringing clean water to the world's most impoverished communities through the installation of community-based water filtration systems and the deployment of hygiene education programs. Planet Water Foundation projects are focused on children, schools, and rural/peri-urban communities across Asia and Latin America. Since 2009, Planet Water has deployed more than 1,500 projects that provide clean water access to more than two million people across 15 countries. For more information, visit www.planet-water.org.
Media contact: John Deotrakul (john@planet-water.org)
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.