Lead Marvels Forges New Partnerships to Assist Association Professionals

Lead Marvels announced today that it has added new partners to its growing network of organizations committed to supplying association professionals with informational resources to help combat the negative impacts the pandemic has had on professional member organizations.

According to the Professional Convention Management Association, since the spring of 2020, COVID-19 has forced nearly 90% of associations to cancel their live events, a primary source of revenue. As a result, many associations are experiencing member attrition and a subsequent decline in member dues, another important source of association revenue that, even before the pandemic, was already on the decline as a percentage of revenue, according to the American Society of Association Executives.

To help stem this cycle, Lead Marvels partners with associations to develop new sources of non-dues revenue by creating digital resource libraries, often called "Knowledge Hubs." An association resource library provides members with a steady stream of new, enriching content, such as white papers, guides, e-books, and more. This premium thought leadership content is provided by industry vendors and suppliers who have domain expertise, as well as an association's existing corporate sponsors who are looking for new ways to engage with members. The resource libraries are implemented and fully managed by Lead Marvels, which also manages the sales effort on behalf of the association, which ensures new, sponsored content is added regularly.

Now, Lead Marvels' digital resource library program will be used to provide enrichment-based resources to association professionals themselves. Through its partnership with the Texas Society of Association Executives, the Florida Society of Association Executives, and, most recently, the Oklahoma Society of Association Executives, the Georgia Society of Association Executives, the Tennessee Society of Association Executives, and the Idaho Society of Association Executives, Lead Marvels is building new digital resource libraries specifically for the benefit and professional enrichment of association executives.

"We're incredibly excited about this new initiative to bring valuable, thought leadership content to association executives and leaders from the premier suppliers and vendors serving the association industry," said Jeff Schottland, co-founder and CEO of Lead Marvels, who is also in discussions with other state societies of association executives.

"In many ways, associations are the backbone of the American economy," continued Schottland. "Associations exist in every industry you can think of, and they're vital to the growth and development of the professionals within those industries. Our goal is to strengthen associations and, hopefully, in the process, do our small part to protect the longevity of their organizational missions."

For more information about Lead Marvels' solutions or to request a demo, visit www.LeadMarvels.com.

About Lead Marvels: Lead Marvels partners with professional associations to build white-labeled, fully managed digital resource libraries, which feature curated, industry-specific thought leadership content from sponsors and industry solution providers. In addition to providing helpful and timely resources to members, sponsors and providers receive qualified, intent-based leads. Our association partners will generate deeper engagement with members, actionable insights on members' informational needs, and recurring non-dues revenue.

Lead Marvels is the pioneer of LGaaS™ (Lead Generation as a Service), which allows partners to license its proprietary, tech-enabled platform to offer digital resource libraries to their member and subscriber audiences.

