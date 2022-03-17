Boston Realty Advisors Offers 63-65 Hancock St. for Sale

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2022) - Boston Realty Advisors, the largest Boston-based independent real estate brokerage is exclusively representing the owner of 63-65 Hancock St. for sale of the property, an attractive two-building complex of 22 apartments on Beacon Hill.
Key Takeaways:
- The recently renovated façade and updated apartment units appeal to young professionals working in and around Beacon Hill as well as graduate and law students attending any of several universities in the area.
- With five floors in each of the two adjacent buildings, connected at the basement and on the ground floor, the property consists of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units complimented by a large private gated courtyard.
ABOUT BOSTON REALTY ADVISORS
Founded in 2001, Boston Realty Advisors is a Boston-based, privately held, locally operated real estate firm. BRA is data-driven, with real-time insight on real estate trends ranging from commercial and residential development to debt and equity markets. BRA applies industry experience to inform decisions, manage risk, and maximize profitability for its clients. For more information on BRA, please go to www.bradvisors.com.
Contacts:
Tom Palmer, Tom Palmer Communication
617.755.7250
tompalmer@rcn.com
Source: Boston Realty Advisors
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117164
