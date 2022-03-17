UAE Facility Management Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Supply and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 17 Mar 2022 09:59:29 / Comserve Inc. / -- UAE Facility Management Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on UAE Facility Management Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77198

UAE facility management market was valued at $ 13.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% to reach $ 27 billion by 2024. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to booming commercial sector and increasing number of residential projects in the country. Dubai and Abu Dhabi, being the commercial hubs of the country, are witnessing boost in the real estate sector which is further increasing the demand for facility management across the country. Furthermore, rising integration of technologies in facility management services along with hosting of World Expo 2021 is further anticipated to aid the growth of UAE facility management market over the next five years.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2025

Objective of the Study:

• The primary objective of the study was to understand and gain insights about the UAE facility management market and its segmental analysis by organized vs unorganized, by inhouse vs outsource, by service, by application and by region and forecast its market by 2025.

• To categorize and forecast UAE facility management market by service such as property, cleaning, security, catering, support & others and by application such as commercial, residential & industrial.

• To estimate, calculate and forecast market size for UAE facility management market.

• To strategically profile the leading facility management service providers in the market which cater to the UAE facility management market.

Major leading players in UAE facility management market include EMRILL Services LLC, Imdaad LLC, Farnek Services LLC, EFS Facilities Management Services, Khidmah LLC, COFELY BESIX Facility Management, Interserve, Al Shirawi Facilities Management LLC, Transguard Group LLC, etc.

SDKI carried out UAE facility management market study by considering various aspects of UAE facility management market. In the beginning of the UAE facility management market study, a brief study was conducted to understand each aspect of market outlook such as drivers, challenges, market trends and various other major factors affecting the market. Moreover, an in-depth analysis was conducted to understand UAE facility management market scenario and to gauge the competitive scenario.

Afterwards, a detailed scrutiny of by service, by application, and by region markets for UAE facility management market was conducted. In order to extract data for UAE facility management market, primary research surveys were conducted with key opinion leaders and facility management service providers to understand historical and present trends.

Considering the assumptions, SDKI's dedicated team of industry experts has comprehensively monitored and analyzed various aspects of UAE facility management market. SDKI team has analyzed various segments and speculated a positive future for UAE facility management market and subsequent regions. Moreover, various secondary sources were utilized for preparing this report such as directories, databases such as company annual reports, financial reports, proprietary databases, among others.

Key Target Audience:

• Facility management market service providers and other stakeholders

• Major end users of facility management services

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Associations, organizations and alliances related to facility management market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is essential in delivering useful information to industry stakeholders such as facility management providing companies and end users. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities in specific market segments and geographies.

Report Scope:

In this report, the UAE facility management market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Service:

o Property

o Cleaning

o Security

o Catering

o Support

o Others

• Market, By Unorganized Vs Organized

• Market, By Inhouse Vs Outsource

• Market, By Application:

o Commercial

o Residential

o Industrial

• Market, By Region:

o Dubai

o Abu Dhabi

o Sharjah

o Other Emirates

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies operating in UAE facility management market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77198

Table of Content1. Services Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Overall Brand Satisfaction Level

4.2. Brand Satisfaction Level wrt Availability

4.3. Brand Satisfaction Level wrt Mode of Distribution

4.4. Brand Satisfaction Level wrt Pricing

4.5. Brand Satisfaction Level wrt Sales Service

5. UAE Facility Management Market Outlook

5.1. Industry Structure & Stakeholders

5.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.2.1. By Value

5.3. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.1. By Organized Vs Unorganized

5.3.2. By Inhouse Vs Outsource

5.3.3. By Service (Property, Cleaning, Catering, Security, Support & Others)

5.3.4. By Application (Commercial, Residential & Industrial)

5.3.5. By Region (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah & Other Emirates)

5.3.6. By Company

5.4. Cost of Spending in UAE (Plumbing, Painting, AC Services, Electrical Services, Pest Control & Masonry Services)

6. UAE Property Services Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Organized Vs Unorganized

6.2.2. By Inhouse Vs Outsource

6.2.3. By Application

6.2.4. By Region

7. UAE Cleaning Services Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Organized Vs Unorganized

7.2.2. By Inhouse Vs Outsource

7.2.3. By Application

7.2.4. By Region

8. UAE Security Services Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Organized Vs Unorganized

8.2.2. By Inhouse Vs Outsource

8.2.3. By Application

8.2.4. By Region

9. UAE Catering Services Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Organized Vs Unorganized

9.2.2. By Inhouse Vs Outsource

9.2.3. By Application

9.2.4. By Region

Get More Info: UAE Facility Management Market"

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post UAE Facility Management Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Supply and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.