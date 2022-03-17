Gas Scrubber Market Future Scope, Opportunities with Strategic Growth and Top Players Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 17 Mar 2022 09:59:36 / Comserve Inc. / -- Gas Scrubber Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on Gas Scrubber Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global gas scrubber market was valued at $ 737 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% to reach $ 1.1 billion by 2024. Growth in the market is led by rising concern among people towards reducing emission of toxic gases. A gas scrubber is a waste gas treatment device that uses liquid to capture and remove pollutants from industrial exhaust gases. The process involves dispersion of atomized liquid into a stream of exhaust gas. The liquid droplets adhere to the solid particulates in the gas and settle at the bottom of the equipment from where they are collected for disposal. Gas scrubbers are used as a method of reducing harmful gas emissions. Stringent air quality monitoring policies by government in developed as well as developing countries is fueling the growth of global gas scrubbers market. Moreover, the focus towards reducing operating expenditure (OPEX) in industrial set-ups is further bolstering the market growth due to the simple maintenance of gas scrubbers. However, slowdown in the marine industry is posing a challenge for global gas scrubbers market. Due to the slowdown, the shipbuilders are moving towards cost cutting, which is leading to a reduction in maintenance budget. This would discourage the installation of new scrubbing systems and investment in proper maintenance of the existing scrubber systems.

In terms of application, global gas scrubbers market is categorized into control air pollution, industrial odor control, biogas desulphurization, industrial application and bio-filtration. Of all, Industrial application category dominates global gas scrubbers market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during forecast period as well. Compact installation, very high disposal output and simple maintenance of gas scrubbers has resulted in increasing adoption of gas scrubbers among various industries.

Some of the major companies operating in global gas scrubber market are Alstom, Wahlco, Inc., Dow Chemical Company, E.I. Dupont DE Nemours And Co., Termokimik Corporation, Donaldson Company, Inc., Balcke Duerr GMBH among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of global gas scrubber market.

• To forecast global gas scrubber market based on product type, application and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global gas scrubber market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global gas scrubber market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for gas scrubber market

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global gas scrubber market.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of gas scrubber manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major gas scrubber manufacturers across the globe.

SDKI calculated global gas scrubber market size using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Gas scrubber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Gas scrubber end user industries

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to gas scrubber market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as solution providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global gas scrubber market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product Type

o Ejector-Venturi Scrubber

o Vent Gas Scrubber System

o Scrubber-Separator System

o Others

• Market, By Application

o Control Air Pollution

o Industrial Odor Control

o Biogas Desulphurisation

o Industrial Application

o Bio-Filtration

• Market, By Region:

o Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Thailand

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Europe

 France

 Germany

 United Kingdom

 Italy

 Russia

 Rest of Europe

o North America

 United States

 Mexico

 Canada

 Rest of North America

o South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Colombia

 Rest of South America

o Middle East & Africa

 South Africa

 Saudi Arabia

 UAE

 Iran

 Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global gas scrubber market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Get More Info: Gas Scrubber Market"

