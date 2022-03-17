ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

TSplus Announces a Major New Version: Server Genius Becomes Server Monitoring

by Newswire
March 17, 2022 10:00 AM | 4 min read
Since 2017, Server Genius has been a helpful add-on for TSplus Remote Access, tracking and reporting usage, performance, and health of Remote Desktop infrastructures. Today, TSplus announces a completely new version of the software. Server Genius has been rebuilt from scratch to become Server Monitoring, a powerful and user-friendly stand-alone tool to monitor corporate networks in detail. Read on to see what's new.


Server Room
Announcing TSplus Server Monitoring

IRVINE, Calif. - March 17, 2022 - (
Newswire.com
)

TSplus Server Monitoring has been developed to collect, display, and report an array of critical information: Server hardware health and resource usage, website traffic and availability, as well as Remote Desktop user sessions and related activity.

Real-Time Server Monitoring for Usage and Performance

Server Monitoring helps network administrators in daily tasks by providing information for each server regarding hardware usage, simultaneous connections, and user habits in monitored sessions. For instance, it's a great way to detect which applications are popular and which ones are neglected - a great help when working out IT and licensing budgets. It also shows when servers are overloaded, which can mean it is time upgrade servers or perhaps reorganize working hours to save on IT costs (see screenshot Servers).

Server Monitoring also tracks the stability and traffic of websites to spot when their use is highest, which can cause increased response times, or when the server goes down, so action can be taken before critical services are impacted (see screenshot Websites).

With Version 5, Server Monitoring offers a practical way to perform regular reporting on network health so IT services can plan maintenance, updates, and network upgrades with the best available information.

It provides both real-time and historical reports that can be fully customized with brand or company logo, a selected time range, graphics, data, fonts, and watermarks, among other options. These professional reports can then be exported to Excel and printed, or directly shared with the rest of the team and executives via scheduled emailing (see screenshot Reports).

Easy-to-use and Efficient Server Administration software 

Server Monitoring is the right tool to centrally monitor a complex network infrastructure with a farm of servers and multiple connected clients. The Administration Console is simple and user-friendly, and each monitored server requires only a small monitoring agent be installed. This makes setup and monitoring of multiple servers painless and quick.

Server Monitoring includes an advanced alerts system and the ability to set customizable thresholds for target situations such as when the free Disk space reaches as low as 20%, or when a website's loading time is higher than 3 sec (see screenshot Alerts).

The software offers all the must-have features to efficiently supervise a corporate network and consistently keep servers healthy. To know more about prerequisites and installation, read the online user guide.

TSplus Server Monitoring V5 is available as a fully featured 15-day trial! Download to test it now.


Related Images

Server Room
Announcing TSplus Server Monitoring


Servers
TSplus Server Monitoring tracks and reports servers' usage and Performance in real-Time


Websites
TSplus Server Monitoring detects websites' issues in real-time


Alerts
TSplus Server Monitoring offers a reliable alerts system to troubleshoot problems in no time


Reports
TSplus Server Monitoring delivers detailed and customizable reports to be printed or emailed



Press Release Service by
Newswire.com

Original Source:
TSplus Announces a Major New Version: Server Genius Becomes Server Monitoring

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.