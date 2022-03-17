TSplus Announces a Major New Version: Server Genius Becomes Server Monitoring



Server Room

Announcing TSplus Server Monitoring





TSplus Server Monitoring has been developed to collect, display, and report an array of critical information: Server hardware health and resource usage, website traffic and availability, as well as Remote Desktop user sessions and related activity.

Real-Time Server Monitoring for Usage and Performance

Server Monitoring helps network administrators in daily tasks by providing information for each server regarding hardware usage, simultaneous connections, and user habits in monitored sessions. For instance, it's a great way to detect which applications are popular and which ones are neglected - a great help when working out IT and licensing budgets. It also shows when servers are overloaded, which can mean it is time upgrade servers or perhaps reorganize working hours to save on IT costs (see screenshot Servers).

Server Monitoring also tracks the stability and traffic of websites to spot when their use is highest, which can cause increased response times, or when the server goes down, so action can be taken before critical services are impacted (see screenshot Websites).

With Version 5, Server Monitoring offers a practical way to perform regular reporting on network health so IT services can plan maintenance, updates, and network upgrades with the best available information.

It provides both real-time and historical reports that can be fully customized with brand or company logo, a selected time range, graphics, data, fonts, and watermarks, among other options. These professional reports can then be exported to Excel and printed, or directly shared with the rest of the team and executives via scheduled emailing (see screenshot Reports).

Easy-to-use and Efficient Server Administration software

Server Monitoring is the right tool to centrally monitor a complex network infrastructure with a farm of servers and multiple connected clients. The Administration Console is simple and user-friendly, and each monitored server requires only a small monitoring agent be installed. This makes setup and monitoring of multiple servers painless and quick.

Server Monitoring includes an advanced alerts system and the ability to set customizable thresholds for target situations such as when the free Disk space reaches as low as 20%, or when a website's loading time is higher than 3 sec (see screenshot Alerts).

The software offers all the must-have features to efficiently supervise a corporate network and consistently keep servers healthy. To know more about prerequisites and installation, read the online user guide.

TSplus Server Monitoring V5 is available as a fully featured 15-day trial! Download to test it now.



