Graphite Heat Exchanger Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities Forecast 2022-2031

"A research report on Graphite Heat Exchanger Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global graphite heat exchanger market stood at $ 2 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 3.5 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of over 9% , on account of surging prices of energy. A heat exchanger is a device used to transfer heat between two or more fluids. Graphite materials are used in heat exchangers as they provide good refractory and mechanical properties but still maintain a high thermal conductivity. Graphite heat exchangers provide excellent corrosion resistance to a wide variety of chemicals and are therefore commonly used in industries such as chemical, refining & processing, petrochemical, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, fertilizers, steel pickling, mining and metal finishing.



In terms of product, global graphite heat exchanger market has been categorized into shell & tube, plates, blocks and others. The shell & tube graphite heat exchangers are the most common types of graphite heat exchangers used, globally, and accounted for a significant portion of the global market in 2018. The shell & tube graphite heat exchangers have a larger heat exchange area and they also have excellent resistant to stress and pressure surges. They are extensively used as power condensers, preheaters, oil coolers and steam generators. These types of graphite heat exchangers are considered to be an ideal choice for heavy-duty applications, owing to their high efficiency.



Europe accounted for a significant portion of global graphite heat exchanger market in 2018. In coming years, the market for graphite heat exchangers is expected to witness growth in the region, owing to its application in food & beverages industry. Moreover, the market for graphite heat exchangers in the North American region is anticipated to hold a considerable portion, on the back of increasing usage of graphite heat exchangers in the petrochemical industry. US accounted for majority of the North American graphite heat exchanger market in 2018 and is likely to account for majority of the market during the forecast period as well.



Companies involved in the manufacturing of graphite heat exchangers are investing heavily in R&D to develop highly efficient heat exchangers over the next few years. Key players in global graphite heat exchanger market are Alfa Laval AB, SGL Group, MERSEN, Graphite India Limited, Nantong Xingqiu, Nantong Sunshine, among others.



Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast global graphite heat exchanger market size.

• To forecast global graphite heat exchanger market based on product, end user and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global graphite heat exchanger market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global graphite heat exchanger market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global graphite heat exchanger market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global graphite heat exchanger market.



Some of the leading players in global graphite heat exchanger market are Alfa Laval AB, SGL Group, MERSEN, Graphite India Limited, Nantong Xingqiu, Nantong Sunshine, Qingdao Boao, Qingdao Hanxin, Nantong Shanjian, Qingdao BoHua, Nantong Graphite, etc.

