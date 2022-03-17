Industrial Gases Market : Analysis and In-depth Study on Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 17 Mar 2022 09:58:22 / Comserve Inc. / -- Industrial Gases Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



Global industrial gases market is forecast to grow from $ 83.9 billion in 2018 to $ 122.7 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 6.7%, on account of rising demand from chemical & petrochemical, metal fabrication & production, automotive, healthcare & pharmaceuticals and food & beverage industries. Expanding refinery capacity, increasing consumption of chemicals & petrochemicals and rising adoption of enhanced oil recovery (EOR) techniques in oil & gas sector are few of the primary factors expected to aid global industrial gases market. Moreover, rising passenger car sales are anticipated to propel demand for industrial gases across the globe during forecast period.



Objective of the Study:

• To evaluate and forecast global industrial gases market size.

• To identify various industrial gases and sectors utilizing them - metal production & fabrication, automotive, chemical & petrochemical, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, food & beverages and others.

• To analyze global industrial gases market segmentation into five regional markets – Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa.

• To identify and forecast demand for different types of industrial gases - oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen and carbon dioxide.

• To understand and forecast various modes of distribution of industrial gases - bulk, tonnage and packaged.

• To identify major drivers & challenges in global industrial gases market.

• To identify and profile major companies operating in the global industrial gases market.



Few of the major players operating in global industrial gases market include Air Liquid SA, Linde Group & Praxair Inc., Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Yingde Gases Group Company Limited, Messer Group GmbH, Iwatani Corporation, Air Water Inc., Sig Gases Berhad, BASF SE, EPC Group, SOL Group, Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories, Gulf Cryo and Shanghai Chinllenge Gases Co. Ltd.



To analyze and forecast global industrial gases market, both top down and bottom up approaches have been used. Multiple employees from leading companies have been interviewed through telephonic conversations to extract and verify information being collected at the source. A brief study of major players operating in global industrial gases market was conducted, which includes analysis of information such as ongoing projects, followed by the details of expected year of commissioning and estimated investments along with expansion plans, globally.



Moreover, detailed and in-depth scrutiny of information was done to understand each policy or external or internal factor, which is anticipated to impact demand for industrial gases, globally. Finally, types of gases and their distribution in different application segments across various countries were identified, and growth in global industrial gases market was forecast. To extract data, primary surveys were conducted with key players and stakeholders in the industry. Future plans of major players were studied and projects which have been commissioned were identified. Various secondary sources such as white papers and secondary literature on industrial gases, data from World Steel Association, OPEC Annual Statistical Bulletin 2018, OICA, OECD, Gas World, World Steel Association and BP Statistics were also studied.



Key Target Audience:

• Industrial gas producers, suppliers and distributors

• Key end users of industrial gases

• Market research organizations and consulting companies

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to industrial gases

Table of Content

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Industrial Gases Market Outlook

4.1. Global Industrial Gases Recovery Market Overview

4.2. Market Size & Forecast

4.2.1. By Value

4.3. Market Share & Forecast

4.3.1. By End-User (Metal Production & Fabrication, Automotive, Manufacturing including Chemical & Petrochemical, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages and Others)

4.3.2. By Type (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, Hydrogen and Carbon Dioxide)

4.3.3. By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa)

4.3.4. By Mode of Distribution (Bulk, Tonnage and Packaged)

4.3.5. By Company

4.4. Market Attractiveness Index

4.4.1. By Region

4.4.2. By End-User

4.4.3. By Type

4.4.4. By Mode of Distribution



