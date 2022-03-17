Saudi Arabia Truck Loading Arms Market - Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 17 Mar 2022 09:59:18 / Comserve Inc. / -- Saudi Arabia Truck Loading Arms Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



A research report on Saudi Arabia Truck Loading Arms Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Saudi Arabia truck loading arms market is projected to grow from $ 1.17 million in 2018 to $ 1.55 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% , owing to huge investments in petrochemical sector and oil refineries. A loading arm permits the transfer of liquid or liquefied gas from one tank to another through an articulated pipe system consisting of rigid piping and swivel joints to obtain flexibility. Transfer to or from a truck transported tank requires a top loading arm or a bottom loading arm. Moreover, various truck loading regulations imposed by Saudi Arabia government are expected to positively influence the country's truck loading arms market during forecast period.

In terms of end user, Saudi Arabia truck loading arms market has been categorized into Saudi Aramco, Non-Saudi Aramco and EPC Contractor. Among the end users, Saudi Aramco accounted for the majority market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its market dominance in coming years, on the back of various investments planned by the company related to capacity expansion in the country. Some of the leading players in Saudi Arabia truck loading arms market are Emco Wheaton, OPW Engineered Systems, TechnipFMC plc, Kanon Loading Equipment, Loadtec Engineered Systems Ltd. and Oil & Gas Systems Limited.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

SDKI calculated Saudi Arabia truck loading arms market size using a top down approach, where data for various applications across various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners and end users. The study would also help them in identifying which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.

Report Scope:

In this report, Saudi Arabia truck loading arms market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type

o Top Loading

o Bottom Loading

• Market, by End user

o Saudi Aramco

o Non-Saudi Aramco

o EPC Contractor

 Domestic

 Non-Saudi Arabia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies operating in Saudi Arabia truck loading arms market.

