India Solar Power Products Market Size, Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities Forecast 2022-2031

India solar power products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% to surpass $ 7.6 billion by 2024 on the back of increasingly stringent policy and regulatory framework and rising environmental concerns. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has set a target of 100 GW of solar power generation capacity by 2022. To achieve the target, government has taken several initiatives in the form of offering subsidies, financial assistance, incentives to manufacturers, power producers and even customers. The government has also partnered with several nodal agencies at the central and state levels for the installation of off-grid SPV systems. Subsidies are made available to the customers to encourage installation of grid connected rooftop photovoltaics. Additionally, rising per capita income and developments in the photovoltaic technologies are further anticipated to positively influence India solar power products market during forecast period.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast India solar power products market size.

• To define, classify and forecast India solar power products market based on product type, region and company.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size based on region by segmenting India solar power products market into four regions, namely, North, East, West and South.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India solar power products market.

• To evaluate product pricing and trends in India solar power products market.

• To strategically profile leading players operating in India solar power products market.

Some of the major players operating in India solar power products market are Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, Mundra Solar PV Limited, Vikram Solar Limited, Waaree Energies Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, EMMVEE Photovoltaic Power Private Limited, V-Guard Industries Limited, C.R.I. Pumps Private Limited, Shakti Pumps (India) Limited, and Kotak Urja Private Limited, among others.

TechSci Research performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of solar power products manufacturers and suppliers operating in India. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed product offerings, end user, and regional presence of all major solar power products manufacturing companies across India.

TechSci Research calculated the India solar power products market size using a bottom-up approach, wherein manufacturers' value sales data for different solar products was recorded as well as forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from company annual reports, World Bank, industry magazines, industry reports, news dailies, credible paid databases, etc.

Key Target Audience:

• India solar power products manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Associations, organizations and alliances related to solar power products

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as solar power products manufacturers, distributors, dealers and policy makers. The study would also help them in identifying which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.

Report Scope:

In this report, the India solar power products market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Product Type:

o Solar Photovoltaics

o Solar Water Heater

o Solar Pump

o Solar Lantern

• Market, by Region:

o North

o East

o West

o South

