Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities Forecast 2022-2031

"A research report on Lithium-Ion Battery Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Overview

Global lithium-ion battery market was valued at $ 24.5 billion and is projected to grow at a promising CAGR of 15% to reach $ 56 by 2024 on account of increasing demand for energy-efficient, safe and low-cost batteries. Lithium-ion battery or li-ion battery (abbreviated as LIB) is a type of rechargeable battery in which lithium-ions move from the negative electrode to the positive electrode during discharge and from positive electrode to negative electrode while charging. Li-ion batteries use an intercalated lithium compound as one electrode material, compared to the metallic lithium used in a non-rechargeable lithium battery.

Booming market for electrical vehicles, rapid technological advancements, and increasing demand for smart devices are some of the factors fueling growth in global lithium-ion battery market. Additionally, encouraging government regulations to utilize batteries in order to reduce pollution along with growing adoption in various industries are further likely to propel demand for lithium-ion batteries. However, safety concerns regarding overheating and lack of charging stations are restricting the growth of the market.

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Segment Insights

In terms of type, global lithium-ion battery market is categorized into lithium cobalt oxide, lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide, lithium manganese oxide, lithium iron phosphate and others. Among these, lithium cobalt oxide accounts for the largest share in the market, on the back of its superior properties over other lithium-ion battery types, such as low rate of self-discharge, high energy density, high voltage, etc.

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Regional Insights

Regionally, Asia-Pacific lithium-ion battery market dominates global lithium-ion battery market, owing to the booming consumer electronics industry and its instantaneous adoption of lithium-ion batteries in the market. Moreover, increasing demand for lithium-ion from the consumer electronics market in countries like Japan and China is bolstering the growth of the lithium-ion battery market in the region. Moreover, the usage of lithium-ion batteries in hybrid buses in China is further fueling growth in Asia-Pacific lithium-ion battery market.

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Competitive Landscape

Global lithium-ion battery is fragmented in nature with large number of domestic players accounting for majority of the market share. Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. was a major player in the global lithium-ion battery market in 2018, however its share is expected to decrease in the next few years due to intensifying competition among the prominent market players. Some of the other leading players operating in global lithium-ion battery market are BYD Corporation Saft Groupe SA, Johnson Controls International plc, Hitachi Ltd., etc.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of global Lithium-Ion battery market.

• To forecast global lithium-ion battery market based on type, shape, battery capacity, application and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global lithium-ion battery market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global lithium-ion battery market.

Some of the leading players in the global lithium-ion battery market are SAMSUNG SDI Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Tesla Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., BYD Corporation, SAFT S.A., GS Yuasa Corporation, A123 Systems LLC, etc.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

SDKI calculated the market size of global lithium-ion battery market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various application across various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Consumer electronics manufacturers

• Lithium-ion battery distributors and providers

• Lithium-ion battery manufacturing companies

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Lithium-ion battery market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturer and partners, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Brand Satisfaction Level

4.3. Factors Considered for Purchasing

5. Global Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide & Others)

5.2.2. By Shape (Pouch Cell, Prismatic cell, Cylindrical Cell & Button Cell)

5.2.3. By Capacity (Upto 4000 mAh, 4001-15000 mAh, 15001-50000 mAh & Above 50000 mAh)

5.2.4. By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Traction, Utilities & ESS, Telecom Towers, Medical Devices, Manufacturing & Others)

5.2.5. By Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe & South America)

5.2.6. By Company

5.3. Product Mapping

5.3.1. By Country

5.3.2. By Type

6. Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type

6.2.2. By Shape

6.2.3. By Capacity

6.2.4. By Application

6.2.5. By Country

6.2.5.1. China Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook

6.2.5.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2.5.1.1.1. By Value

6.2.5.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.5.1.2.1. By Type

6.2.5.1.2.2. By Shape

6.2.5.1.2.3. By Application

6.2.5.2. Japan Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook

6.2.5.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2.5.2.1.1. By Value

6.2.5.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.5.2.2.1. By Type

6.2.5.2.2.2. By Shape

6.2.5.2.2.3. By Application

6.2.5.3. India Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook

6.2.5.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2.5.3.1.1. By Value

6.2.5.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.5.3.2.1. By Type

6.2.5.3.2.2. By Shape

6.2.5.3.2.3. By Application

6.2.5.4. Australia Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook

6.2.5.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2.5.4.1.1. By Value

6.2.5.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.5.4.2.1. By Type

6.2.5.4.2.2. By Shape

6.2.5.4.2.3. By Application

6.2.5.5. South Korea Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook

6.2.5.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2.5.5.1.1. By Value

6.2.5.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.5.5.2.1. By Type

6.2.5.5.2.2. By Shape

6.2.5.5.2.3. By Application

6.2.5.6. Singapore Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook

6.2.5.6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2.5.6.1.1. By Value

6.2.5.6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.5.6.2.1. By Type

6.2.5.6.2.2. By Shape

6.2.5.6.2.3. By Application

6.2.5.7. Malaysia Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook

6.2.5.7.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2.5.7.1.1. By Value

6.2.5.7.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.5.7.2.1. By Type

6.2.5.7.2.2. By Shape

6.2.5.7.2.3. By Application

7. North America Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Shape

7.2.3. By Capacity

7.2.4. By Application

7.2.5. By Country

7.2.5.1. United States Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook

7.2.5.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2.5.1.1.1. By Value

7.2.5.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.5.1.2.1. By Type

7.2.5.1.2.2. By Shape

7.2.5.1.2.3. By Application

7.2.5.2. Canada Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook

7.2.5.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2.5.2.1.1. By Value

7.2.5.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.5.2.2.1. By Type

7.2.5.2.2.2. By Shape

7.2.5.2.2.3. By Application

7.2.5.3. Mexico Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook

7.2.5.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2.5.3.1.1. By Value

7.2.5.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.5.3.2.1. By Type

7.2.5.3.2.2. By Shape

7.2.5.3.2.3. By Application

8. Europe Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Shape

8.2.3. By Capacity

8.2.4. By Application

8.2.5. By Country

8.2.5.1. Germany Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook

8.2.5.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2.5.1.1.1. By Value

8.2.5.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.5.1.2.1. By Type

8.2.5.1.2.2. By Shape

8.2.5.1.2.3. By Application

8.2.5.2. United Kingdom Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook

8.2.5.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2.5.2.1.1. By Value

8.2.5.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.5.2.2.1. By Type

8.2.5.2.2.2. By Shape

8.2.5.2.2.3. By Application

8.2.5.3. Russia Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook

8.2.5.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2.5.3.1.1. By Value

8.2.5.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.5.3.2.1. By Type

8.2.5.3.2.2. By Shape

8.2.5.3.2.3. By Application

8.2.5.4. France Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook

8.2.5.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2.5.4.1.1. By Value

8.2.5.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.5.4.2.1. By Type

8.2.5.4.2.2. By Shape

8.2.5.4.2.3. By Application

8.2.5.5. Italy Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook

8.2.5.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2.5.5.1.1. By Value

8.2.5.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.5.5.2.1. By Type

8.2.5.5.2.2. By Shape

8.2.5.5.2.3. By Application

9. South America Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Shape

9.2.3. By Capacity

9.2.4. By Application

9.2.5. By Country

9.2.5.1. Brazil Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook

9.2.5.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2.5.1.1.1. By Value

9.2.5.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.5.1.2.1. By Type

9.2.5.1.2.2. By Shape

9.2.5.1.2.3. By Application

9.2.5.2. Argentina Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook

9.2.5.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2.5.2.1.1. By Value

9.2.5.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.5.2.2.1. By Type

9.2.5.2.2.2. By Shape

9.2.5.2.2.3. By Application

9.2.5.3. Columbia Lithium-ion Battery Market Outlook

9.2.5.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2.5.3.1.1. By Value

9.2.5.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.5.3.2.1. By Type

9.2.5.3.2.2. By Shape

9.2.5.3.2.3. By Application

