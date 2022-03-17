Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions and Top Key Players Analysis Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Thu, 17 Mar 2022 09:57:23 / Comserve Inc. / -- Industrial Thermal Insulation Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on Industrial Thermal Insulation Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77141

Global industrial thermal insulation market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of over 7% during 2019-2024, growing from $ 6.41 billion in 2018 to $ 9.85 billion by 2024, owing to expanding industrial sector and stringent safety and emission norms. Insulation is defined as the process of using a material or a compound made up of different materials that are capable of restricting the flow of thermal or heat energy. Thermal insulation has become essential in industries for safety and for reducing heat loss during the manufacturing process. Industrial thermal insulation helps in increasing the sustainability of manufacturing processes. The rising demand in industrial refrigeration to prevent condensation and development in high temperature insulation wools is expected to positively influence the market during forecast period.

In terms of material, global industrial thermal insulation market has been categorized into calcium silicate, mineral fiber, foamed plastic, perlite, cellular glass and others. Of these segments, cellular glass accounted for a significant portion of the global industrial thermal insulation market in 2018, owing to their broad service temperature range, which is around 35⁰C to 815⁰C. Furthermore, the perlite category is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period, on account of their heavy use in several industrial applications.

North America and Europe are the largest markets for industrial thermal insulation, globally. The growth of thermal industrial insulation market in these regions can be majorly attributed to their highly developed power and industrial sectors. Among the countries of the North American and European regions, US and United Kingdom are anticipated to hold significant shares in their respective regions. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to register growth in global industrial thermal insulation market in coming years, backed by expanding industrial sector in developing nations. Developing countries such as China and India are expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. Oil & gas industry in the Middle East & Africa is likely to attract major players for making investments in the region's industrial thermal insulation market.

Global industrial thermal insulation market boasts the presence of numerous players manufacturing and catering their products in regional and global market. The key manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product portfolio by strategic acquisitions & mergers, joint ventures, product launches, and exclusive agreements. Few of the major companies operating in the market are Rockwool A/S, Paroc Group Oy, The 3M Company, NICHIAS Corporation and TechnoNICOL Corporation.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast global industrial thermal insulation market size.

• To forecast global industrial thermal insulation market based on material, product form, end use industry and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global industrial thermal insulation market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., In global industrial thermal insulation market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global industrial thermal insulation market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global industrial thermal insulation market.

Some of the leading players in global industrial thermal insulation market are Rockwool A/S, Paroc Group Oy, The 3M Company, NICHIAS Corporation, TechnoNICOL Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Pittsburgh Corning Corporation, Armacell Enterprise GmbH & Co. KG, Cabot Corporation and BASF SE.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of industrial thermal insulation manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

SDKI calculated global industrial thermal insulation market size using a top down approach, where data for various applications across various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Industrial thermal insulation manufacturers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to industrial thermal insulation market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and end users. The study would also help them in identifying which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global industrial thermal insulation market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Material

o Calcium Silicate

o Mineral Fiber

o Foamed Plastic

o Perlite

o Cellular Glass

o Others

• Market, by Product Form

o Rigid Foam/Foam Board

o Flexible Foam

o Sprayed Foam

o Loose Fillers

o Others

• Market, by End Use Industry

o Petrochemical & Refineries

o Pharma & Biotechnology

o Power Generation

o Aerospace & Defense

o Automotive

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Singapore

 Malaysia

o Europe

 France

 Germany

 United Kingdom

 Italy

 Spain

o North America

 United States

 Mexico

 Canada

o South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

 South Africa

 Saudi Arabia

 UAE

 Iran

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global industrial thermal insulation market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77141

Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors considered while selecting a supplier

4.2. Product awareness and applicability & usage analysis

4.3. Challenges/issues faced post purchase

4.4. Unmet needs

5. Global Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Material (Calcium Silicate, Mineral Fiber, Foamed Plastic, Perlite, Cellular Glass and Others)

5.2.2. By Product Form (Rigid Foam/Foam Board, Flexible Foam, Sprayed Foam, Loose Fillers and Others)

5.2.3. By End Use Industry (Petrochemical & Refineries, Pharma and Biotechnology, Power Generation, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Others)

5.2.4. By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa)

5.2.5. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Material, By Product Form, By End Use Industry and By Region)

6. North America Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Material

6.2.2. By Product Form

6.2.3. By End Use Industry

6.2.4. By Country

6.3. United States Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Outlook

6.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1. By Value

6.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.1. By Material

6.3.2.2. By End Use Industry

6.4. Canada Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Outlook

6.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.4.1.1. By Value

6.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.4.2.1. By Material

6.4.2.2. By End Use Industry

6.5. Mexico Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Outlook

6.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.5.1.1. By Value

6.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.5.2.1. By Material

6.5.2.2. By End Use Industry

7. Europe Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Material

7.2.2. By Product Form

7.2.3. By End Use Industry

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. United Kingdom Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Outlook

7.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.1. By Material

7.3.2.2. By End Use Industry

7.4. Germany Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Outlook

7.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.4.1.1. By Material

7.4.1.2. By Value

7.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.4.2.1. By End Use Industry

7.5. France Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Outlook

7.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.5.1.1. By Value

7.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.5.2.1. By Material

7.5.2.2. By End Use Industry

7.6. Italy Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Outlook

7.6.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.6.1.1. By Value

7.6.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.6.2.1. By Material

7.6.2.2. By End Use Industry

7.7. Spain Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Outlook

7.7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.7.1.1. By Value

7.7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.7.2.1. By Material

7.7.2.2. By End Use Industry

8. Asia Pacific Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Material

8.2.2. By Product Form

8.2.3. By End Use Industry

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. China Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Outlook

8.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1. By Value

8.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.1. By Material

8.3.2.2. By End Use Industry

8.4. India Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Outlook

8.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.4.1.1. By Value

8.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.4.2.1. By Material

8.4.2.2. By End Use Industry

8.5. Australia Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Outlook

8.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.5.1.1. By Value

8.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.5.2.1. By Material

8.5.2.2. By End Use Industry

8.6. Japan Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Outlook

8.6.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.6.1.1. By Value

8.6.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.6.2.1. By Material

8.6.2.2. By End Use Industry

8.7. South Korea Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Outlook

8.7.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.7.1.1. By Value

8.7.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.7.2.1. By Material

8.7.2.2. By End Use Industry

8.8. Malaysia Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Outlook

8.8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.8.1.1. By Value

8.8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.8.2.1. By Material

8.8.2.2. By End Use Industry

8.9. Singapore Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Outlook

8.9.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.9.1.1. By Value

8.9.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.9.2.1. By Material

8.9.2.2. By End Use Industry

9. South America Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Material

9.2.2. By Product Form

9.2.3. By End Use Industry

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. Brazil Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Outlook

9.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1. By Value

9.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.1. By Material

9.3.2.2. By End Use Industry

9.4. Argentina Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Outlook

9.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.4.1.1. By Value

9.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.4.2.1. By Material

9.4.2.2. By End Use Industry

9.5. Colombia Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Outlook

9.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.5.1.1. By Value

9.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.5.2.1. By Material

9.5.2.2. By End Use Industry

Get More Info: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market"

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions and Top Key Players Analysis Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.